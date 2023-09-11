Alectra charges forward with its first all-electric bucket truck

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Alectra takes a step towards the electrification of its fleet with the debut of its first all-electric bucket truck.

Alectra Utilities has added an International eMV all-electric double bucket truck to its fleet, as part of the company's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The EV will be used by powerline technicians in day-to-day overhead line maintenance operations. The truck Alectra received is one of the first to be delivered in Ontario.

International eMV all-electric double bucket truck (CNW Group/Alectra Inc.)

"The addition of our first fully electric bucket truck marks a significant step towards electrification," said Chris Hudson, SVP Network Operations, Alectra Utilities. "Integrating this cutting-edge vehicle into our fleet is part of our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and fostering a cleaner energy future."

As part of a forward-looking pilot program, Alectra's Operations team will integrate the electric vehicle bucket truck into its fleet over the next nine months. The truck will rotate between three of Alectra's largest service centres in Markham, Hamilton and Brampton. The program aims to evaluate the practicality and potential of this vehicle for future deployment. Based on the average annual Canadian vehicle emissions, adding this EV bucket truck is equivalent to removing approximately two average passenger vehicles off the road.

Alectra's commitment to sustainability initiatives extends beyond the all-electric bucket truck. The fleet expansion also includes the integration of three Ford E-Transits and four Plug-In Hybrid Ford Escapes into its field operations.

Alectra is one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Companies and is named a Top Employer in the Greater Toronto Area. Additionally, Imagine Canada named Alectra a "Caring Company" for its contributions to charitable community organizations.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

SOURCE Alectra Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson, [email protected], Telephone: 416.402.5469, 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN