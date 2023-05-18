Alectra Chair Norm Loberg to receive Mississauga's top civic honour

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The City of Mississauga has named Norm Loberg, Chair of Alectra Inc., the '2023 Gordon Shipp Citizen of the Year'. Mr. Loberg will be honoured at a ceremony at Mississauga City Hall, on May 25, 2023.

Norm Loberg, Chair of Alectra Inc. (CNW Group/Alectra Inc.)

Established in 1980, the award recognizes outstanding citizens who commit their time, energy, skills, and passion to enhancing the quality of life and philanthropy in Mississauga. This individual demonstrates extraordinary leadership and community service with caring, a positive attitude and a spirit of cooperation. The selection of the recipient is conducted with the assistance of the Mississauga Real Estate Board.

Mr. Loberg has had an impressive professional career, matched by a lengthy history of civic volunteerism. He previously served as Chair of Enersource Corporation from 2007 through 2017 before being appointed Chair of the Board at Alectra Inc. in January 2017, following the merger of Enersource, Horizon Utilities and PowerStream and subsequent purchase of Hydro One Brampton and later merger of Guelph Hydro.

He has held many leadership roles throughout his career, including senior executive positions at Enbridge Inc. family of companies before retiring from Enbridge Consumers Gas. He was then named President of BrandActive International Inc., a corporate brand implementation company before founding Quadra Bay Inc., a business services company where he currently serves as Chair.

He is a former President of the Mississauga-Clarkson Kiwanis Club, and his community work includes Board and fundraising positions at the CNIB and Sheridan College. He is a past Director of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) and former Director and Chair of Credit Valley Hospital. He served as Chair of the Ontario Natural Gas Association and is a former Chair of Tourism Toronto. He is currently a Director of the Hazel McCallion Foundation for Arts and Culture.

"This recognition is well-deserved, and we are thrilled to see Norm Loberg named 'Citizen of the Year' by the City of Mississauga", said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "In addition to his community service, Norm is a strong supporter of Alectra's commitment to front-line social service agencies across our service territory, and he is a champion of sustainability, diversity and community well-being."

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alectra

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

SOURCE Alectra Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson, [email protected] | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN