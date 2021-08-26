Alectra Breaks Ground in Brampton

The ceremony included speeches from Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc., and Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton. James Macumber, Vice President, Supply Chain, Alectra Utilities, and Brampton City Councillors Martin Medeiros, and Jeff Bowman were also in attendance. The celebration served as a milestone, and signaled the start of a $52 million project, which is scheduled for completion in August 2023.

"We're incredibly proud to celebrate the ground-breaking of our new operations centre which will further expand our portfolio of LEED certified facilities to the Brampton community," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "This investment will create an opportunity for Alectra to implement more green initiatives and improve service levels for our customers across the Region of Peel."

"Brampton is a Green City, and together with our partners, we are dedicated to building an increasingly sustainable community and increasing our resilience to climate change," said Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton. We are excited that Alectra has chosen Brampton for the site of its new operations centre and look forward to witnessing the added benefits this new location will bring to the local businesses in the Kennedy Road area."

In alignment with Alectra's plan to be Net-Zero by 2050, this project will reduce Alectra's carbon footprint, generate renewable energy, and use solar powered EV stations, while improving service for residential and commercial customers in the Region of Peel. The new building will be the fifth LEED certified facility in Alectra's portfolio of buildings, in addition to the company's LEED Gold facilities in Vaughan and Markham, and its LEED certified facilities in Guelph and Barrie.

Some of the LEED certified building features will include:

upgraded dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) - reducing GHG emissions by approximately 43% beyond LEED Gold standards

500KW in rooftop solar power generation - over 800 MWh/year of renewable energy will help meet building power requirements

over 30 electric vehicle charging stations to be installed and used by Alectra fleet vehicles, employees, and the general public

Additionally, Alectra is investing $30 million over the next five years to replace and rehabilitate deteriorated underground cables in Brampton. To learn more about Alectra's commitment to people, the planet and our performance, visit alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

