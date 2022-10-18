Alectra Announces Interim Chief Financial Officer

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc. announced today that Danielle Diaz has been appointed as (Interim) Chief Financial Officer, effective October 24, 2022.

The appointment was made following an earlier announcement of the departure of current Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, John Basilio, who will retire later this year.

Danielle has earned Chartered Accountant (CA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designations, and currently holds the title of VP, Strategic Support, Treasury and Taxation at Alectra. She joined the utility in 2013, previously working in various strategic finance positions outside of the energy industry.

During her tenure with Alectra, Danielle has made significant contributions to the financial side of the business. She was critical in supporting the Alectra merger in 2015, has been instrumental in managing Alectra's financial risk through the delivery of its risk management programs, and has diligently worked to advance the brand with bond investors - while providing support for Alectra's Enterprise Growth.

John Basilio will continue to report to the President and CEO as an advisor and support Danielle in the transition until his retirement at the end of the year.

