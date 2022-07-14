Alectra announces $1,050,000 commitment to Trillium Health Partners' Institute for Better Health

Alectra will contribute $1.05 million over seven years to recruit a Clinician Scientist at IBH who is an expert in the delivery of mental health services with a strong understanding of health systems and population health.

"The ongoing pandemic has resulted in serious mental health implications for our communities, and with Peel being one of the hardest-hit regions, we are especially proud to align with Trillium Health Partners' Institute for Better Health." said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "We know there is no 'one-size-fits-all' approach to mental health, and we are committed to working with THP to make mental health care accessible to everyone."

Since its inception in 2014, IBH has grown to be a world-class research institute focused on cutting-edge science and innovation in health service delivery and population health. IBH leads practical research and innovation that shapes how we engage, design, deliver and finance health care. The mental health Clinician Scientist will develop a research portfolio through a Learning Health Systems lens, which aligns research with population-based and patient-centred care approaches. This will generate practical knowledge that can be applied swiftly at the bedside, while also informing continuous and equitable improvements throughout the system.

"The pandemic has disproportionately impacted the most disadvantaged residents in our region, especially those with mental health issues. Thanks to this most generous gift from Alectra, Institute for Better Health scientists will be able to work with patients, families, as well as our local mental health providers and leaders, to create a new kind of mental health care that is patient-centred and equitable for the best possible outcomes." Dr. Robert Reid, Hazel McCallion Research Chair in Learning Health Systems and Chief Scientist, IBH and Senior Vice President Science, THP.

A mental health Clinician Scientist will fill an existing skill and knowledge gap by conducting research in the key areas of the Learning Health System, patient and family-centred care, population health, implementation and evaluation science. This Scientist will develop a research portfolio in these areas with an emphasis on mental health in collaboration with others on the IBH team.

The AlectraCARES Community Support Program promotes community well-being by funding charities and non-profits. To learn more about how Alectra puts people first, visit alectra.com/alectracares.

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

About Trillium Health Partners Foundation

Trillium Health Partners Foundation is dedicated to raising the critical funds needed to address the highest priority needs of Trillium Health Partners, the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. For more information, please visit trilliumgiving.ca.

About the Institute for Better Health

As THP's research and innovation engine, the Institute for Better Health (IBH) is a core enabler of THP's mission of a new kind of health care for a healthier community through the application of scientific expertise, innovative thinking and partnerships. Focused on generating cutting-edge science and innovation in health service delivery and population health, IBH leads practical research and innovation that shapes how we engage, design, deliver, and finance health care to solve problems stretching from the bedside to the system. For more information, please visit instituteforbetterhealth.com.

About Trillium Health Partners

Trillium Health Partners is the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. Comprised of Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre, Trillium Health Partners serves the growing and diverse populations of Mississauga, West Toronto and surrounding communities. Trillium Health Partners is a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and home of the Institute for Better Health. For more information, visit thp.ca.

