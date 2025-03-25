ALE Introduces Enhanced Myriad S Model SIP Phones

PARIS, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions that enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, has launched the enhanced Myriad S series SIP DeskPhones, including the M3s, M5s, M7s and M7s Pro, to provide users of Rainbow Hub and OpenSIP platforms with an optimized communication and collaboration experience.

Equipped with powerful quad-core chipsets, the new models deliver enhanced performance with fast response for a smooth communication experience.

Key features:

Clear and customizable display: The new models feature high-definition LCD screens and programmable line keys with blue and red dual-color LEDs. M5s/M7s/M7s Pro support personalization settings, users are able to customize the screen image to reflect the corporate identity.

The new models feature high-definition LCD screens and programmable line keys with blue and red dual-color LEDs. M5s/M7s/M7s Pro support personalization settings, users are able to customize the screen image to reflect the corporate identity. Native wireless experience: The M7s Pro comes with built-in 2.4/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2; the M5s and M7s support an external USB Wi-Fi dongle, allowing users to enjoy a modern wireless office life.

The M7s Pro comes with built-in 2.4/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2; the M5s and M7s support an external USB Wi-Fi dongle, allowing users to enjoy a modern wireless office life. Voice conference management: The new models support local 6-way conferencing. With Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) and clarity from the full-duplex speakerphone, the Myriad S DeskPhones will enhance team communications.

The new models support local 6-way conferencing. With Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) and clarity from the full-duplex speakerphone, the Myriad S DeskPhones will enhance team communications. Secure and fast data transfer: Equipped with dual Gigabit ports, the DeskPhones support strong security with AES-256 encrypted calls, OpenSSL 3.x stack and meet enterprise-grade redundancy requirements with up to 3 SIP servers support.

Equipped with dual Gigabit ports, the DeskPhones support strong security with AES-256 encrypted calls, OpenSSL 3.x stack and meet enterprise-grade redundancy requirements with up to 3 SIP servers support. Extensive connectivity : Built-in USB-A and USB-C dual interfaces, support the connection of a variety of external devices, such as ALE EM200 Expansion Module and headsets.

Built-in USB-A and USB-C dual interfaces, support the connection of a variety of external devices, such as ALE EM200 Expansion Module and headsets. Expandable functionality: The enhanced Audio Hub feature allows users to connect the deskphone to a PC, turning it into a high-quality external speaker with a simple plug-and-play USB cable.

The enhanced Audio Hub feature allows users to connect the deskphone to a PC, turning it into a high-quality external speaker with a simple plug-and-play USB cable. Efficient deployment and management: Supports effortless mass deployment and unified management with ALE Easy Device Management (EDM), making the device management easier and more efficient for operations and maintenance.

Based on the standard SIP protocol, the Myriad S series SIP DeskPhones are widely compatible and seamlessly integrated with mainstream Open SIP servers.

"We are excited to bring the new Myriad S models to the market. With enhanced performance and a cost-effective solution, these new models will provide superior communication solutions for businesses of all sizes. In an age where security is paramount, the Myriad S series SIP DeskPhones calls are encrypted using AES-256 with OpenSSL 3.x to ensure that business communications are always protected. "

Nicolas Brunel, EVP, Communications Business Division, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.

All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.

Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

The Alcatel-Lucent name and logo are trademarks of Nokia used under license by ALE.

