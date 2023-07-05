Alcorn Partners Launches with Committed Capital and a Long-Term Mandate to Acquire and Build Small- and Medium-Sized North American Businesses

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Alcorn Partners ("Alcorn"), a private investment firm with a differentiated approach to acquiring and building North American small- and medium-sized businesses, launched today.

Alcorn typically makes majority investments in established businesses that have demonstrated resiliency through economic cycles and, if necessary, can work closely with sellers to seamlessly transition ownership without negatively affecting key stakeholders.

Unlike typical private investment groups in this space, Alcorn wants to own and grow businesses for extended periods and does not need to raise capital on an investment-by-investment basis. Alcorn invests out of a 20-year investment vehicle that can recycle 100% of funds, and that secured committed capital to complete over $120 million of acquisitions over the next few years. Alcorn's structure allows it to be highly flexible when acquiring businesses, transact expeditiously, and focus on long-term growth initiatives that drive sustainable value creation for several decades. Importantly, Alcorn's co-founders, Gregory Duggan (CEO) and Shamez Virani (Chair), are the largest investors and sole decision makers in every Alcorn investment.

"We believe Alcorn's approach creates a better alternative for owners of enduringly profitable small- and medium-sized companies who want to monetize their business interests and preserve their legacies", says Duggan. "Our team brings together the very best operating and investing experience to a market that has been historically underserved, with a structure and approach that allows us to create beneficial partnerships for everyone involved", added Virani.

The Alcorn team has decades of experience investing in, and operating businesses across a variety of industries ranging from manufacturing, packaging, and distribution, to aircraft leasing, real estate, and financial services. Additionally, Alcorn's team has actively built and operated companies, some of which became the largest in their respective markets and has invested in over 15 businesses of various sizes, putting more than $1.5 billion of equity capital to work. Finally, Alcorn has a unique partnership model for entrepreneurs interested in operating enduringly profitable companies, which allows it to deliver best-in-class talent to the companies it invests in.

About Alcorn Partners

Alcorn Partners acquires and operates enduringly profitable businesses and partners with remarkable entrepreneurs to create long-term value. Alcorn sits at the intersection of patient capital, world-class business operators, and owners of enduringly profitable companies who are either looking to sell their business or partner with Alcorn to accelerate growth and create long-term value. For more information, please visit: www.alcornpartners.com.

