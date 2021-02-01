New proprietary BioMaterial with advanced manufacturing technology for exceptional clarity and vision for Clareon intraocular lens

AutonoMe preloaded intraocular lens delivery system provides easy, intuitive control for precise insertion during cataract surgery

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Alcon, the global leader in eye care, is pleased to announce a nationwide launch of the Clareon® intraocular lens (IOL) with the AutonoMe® delivery system in Canada. AutonoMe is the first-and-only automated, disposable, preloaded IOL delivery system that enables precise delivery of the IOL into the capsular bag in patients undergoing cataract surgery.1-2 The new device is being introduced with the Clareon IOL, a new BioMaterial with an advanced design that enables exceptional vision,1 low edge glare and exceptional optic clarity.2

"The introduction of Clareon IOL with AutonoMe is an exciting addition to our surgical portfolio that will benefit surgeons and their patients undergoing cataract surgery," said Brian O'Neal, General Manager of Alcon Canada. "Clareon IOL with AutonoMe delivery system builds upon the legacy of the AcrySof® platform, enhanced with the newest optic material and a cutting-edge, intuitive and easy-to-use device that allows precise and controlled IOL delivery."

The Clareon hydrophobic acrylic IOL is made of a patented, innovative optic polymer material. Clareon builds on and maintains the benefits of the proven AcrySof platform with a new optic BioMaterial that offers cataract patients exceptional optical clarity.1,2,6,7

"Comfort and efficiency during the cataract surgery are key to achieving better outcomes," said Dr. Pierre Faber, clinical professor in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of British Columbia. "This new, easy-to-use device is great news for surgeons as it can improve the procedure with precise and controlled IOL delivery and may help reduce surgical time."

The AutonoMe delivery system preloaded with the Clareon IOL is designed with advancements intended to benefit both surgeons and cataract patients. Its automated CO 2 -powered delivery mechanism and intuitive, ergonomic design allow precise and simplified single-handed control of IOL placement during cataract surgery.1,8

Following Health Canada approval in 2020, Alcon debuted the Clareon IOL with AutonoMe delivery system with a select group of Canadian ophthalmologists across the country and is now expanding availability nationwide.

About Cataracts

A cataract is a cloudy area in the natural lens of the eye that affects vision. As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard and cloudy, allowing less light to pass through, which makes it more difficult to see. The vast majority of cataracts result from normal aging, but radiation exposure, taking steroids, diabetes and eye trauma can accelerate their development.3 Cataracts are the most common age-related eye condition and the leading cause of preventable blindness.4 Cataracts are treated by removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and surgically replacing it with an intraocular lens or IOL. More than 92 per cent of cataract surgeries are considered successful, and patients typically can return to their normal routines within 24 hours.5

About Clareon® IOL with the AutonoMe® Delivery System

The Clareon® Aspheric Hydrophobic Acrylic IOL (CNA0T0) is a foldable single-piece posterior chamber intraocular lens. The Clareon® IOLs are provided in the AutonoMe® Preloaded Delivery System for a convenient, controlled means to reliably place these lenses into the capsular bag.

Potential side effects: As with any surgery, there is an implicit risk, whether or not the IOL is implanted. The complications of the IOL implantation surgery ranges from minor side effects (usually temporary) to serious complications. Patients with previous illnesses or disorders (such as chronic infections of the eye or eyelids, or diabetes) may present a higher risk of complications. Temporary surgical complications include, but are not limited to, reactions to medications such as irritation or mild allergic response, bleeding, redness, itching of the eye, sensitivity to light, swelling, Corneal edema (swelling of the cornea), problems with the iris, cell growth in the IOL, and an increase temporary eye pressure. There is a small risk of needing further surgical treatment (such as IOL replacement implanted by a different one or surgery to improve vision) after the implantation of the initial IOL.

Only Alcon-qualified ophthalmic viscosurgical devices (OVDs) should be used with Clareon AutonoMe. The use of an unqualified OVD may cause damage to the lens and potential complications during the implantation process.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products that improve people's lives by enhancing their sight. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca.

