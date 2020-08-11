"We're thrilled to introduce PRECISION1® into the Canadian market," says Brian O'Neal, General Manager for Alcon Canada. "PRECISION1® demonstrates our commitment to helping people see brilliantly, especially those new to daily disposable lenses who have busy, active lifestyles that need exceptional long-lasting performance. It complements our premium DAILIES TOTAL1® and value-driven DAILIES® AquaComfort® PLUS, contact lenses further expanding our contact lens portfolio."

PRECISION1® is the first daily disposable contact lens to use SMARTSURFACE™ Technology, a permanent, micro-thin, high performance layer of moisture at the lens surface that helps support a stable tear film to deliver lasting visual performance and from morning to night. 3

New Clinical data also shows five times more contact lens wearers "strongly preferred" PRECISION1® vs. 1-Day ACUVUE Moist. The head-to-head study demonstrated superiority of PRECISION1® over top-selling 1-Day ACUVUE Moist contact lenses in attributes critical for successful contact lens wear including vision, comfort, and handling.2, 3

"With the launch of PRECISION1®, we now have a daily disposable contact lens option that addresses the needs of a broad group of patients and delivers an outstanding wearing experience," says Dr. Judy Parks, Hamilton-based optometrist. "I'm confident that offering my patients PRECISION1® gives them a lens they can start and stay in."

PRECISION1® comes to the Canadian market after launching in 2019 in Australia, New Zealand and the United States, with more launches expected around the globe in 2020 and 2021.

Distribution of PRECISION1® to optometrists has started and will become widely available across Canada in the fall of 2020. For more information, visit PRECISION1.ca.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca. You can also connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

_____________________________ 1 Sulley A, Young G, Hunt C. Retention rates in new contact lens wearers. Eye and Contact Lens. 2018;44:S273-S282 2 Cummings S, Giedd B, Pearson C. Clinical performance of a new daily disposable spherical contact lens 3 Alcon data on file, 2018. Based on mean subjective ratings from a prospective, randomized, bilateral crossover, double-masked, controlled clinical trial of PRECISION1 and 1-Day ACUVUE MOIST contact lenses; Trademarks are the property of their respective owners

SOURCE Alcon Canada

For further information: Lauren Cosentino, [email protected], 647-259-3290