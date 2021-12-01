New Clareon Toric lens offers option to correct astigmatism and cataracts using the advanced design of the Clareon platform 1

Expanded AcrySof IQ Vivity parameters allow more patients to take advantage of a greater range of vision with a reduced dependency on glasses1

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, is expanding its suite of advanced technology intraocular lenses (IOLs). Following the launch of Clareon® monofocal lenses in early 2021, Clareon Toric is now available for surgeons to correct cataracts and astigmatism during surgery, with exceptional rotational stability and remarkable clarity.1

Also adding to Alcon's portfolio of intraocular lenses are expanded parameters for AcrySof® IQ Vivity®, which provides an extended range of vision and allows more patients to see clearly with reduced dependency on glasses following cataract surgery.1

"As the leader in both presbyopia-correcting and monofocal toric categories, adding Clareon Toric and a wider selection of Vivity intraocular lenses to our portfolio allows us to help even more patients see brilliantly," says Chris Gruhn, General Manager of Alcon Canada. "Broadening our offering means there are more options for surgeons to meet a patient's unique vision needs."

Clareon Toric is available preloaded in the AutonoMe™ delivery system, launching in the T2-T6 diopter range from +15.0 D to +25.0 D.1 The lens offers excellent rotational stability,2 with 95% of Clareon IOLs having an absolute rotation of ≤ 5° from surgery to day one and a mean rotation of 2° from surgery to six months.1

Vivity, the first-of-its-kind non-diffractive lens that offers a continuous, extended range of vision rather than separate focal points to correct cataracts and presbyopia, has been expanded to include T2 and T6 diopter range spherical equivalents – from +10.0 D to +14.5 D and from 25.5 D to +30.0 D (in 0.5 D increments).1 The unique design of Vivity provides patients an extended range of vision for distant and intermediate tasks, and offers functional near vision for tasks like reading a menu or putting on makeup. Globally, approximately 135 million AcrySof IOLs have been implanted to date.1

Recent clinical trials found Vivity provides excellent distance vision quality and intermediate ranges in both bright and dim light.2 Without glasses in bright light, 94% of patients reported good or very good vision at distance, and 92% reported good or very good vision at arm's length.2 Additionally, patients using Vivity reported low levels of starbursts, halos and glares. The visual disturbance profile of Vivity is comparable to a monofocal lens.2

About Cataracts

A cataract is a cloudy area in the natural lens of the eye that affects vision. As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard and cloudy, allowing less light to pass through, which makes it more difficult to see. The vast majority of cataracts result from normal aging, but radiation exposure, taking steroids, diabetes and eye trauma can accelerate their development.3 Cataracts are the most common age-related eye condition and the leading cause of preventable blindness.4 Cataracts are treated by removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and surgically replacing it with an intraocular lens or IOL. More than 92% of cataract surgeries are considered successful, and patients typically can return to their normal routines within 24 hours.5

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is a common, age-related vision condition in which people have difficulty focusing on things up close. It involves the gradual loss of the eye's ability to focus on close objects, such as smart phones, computers, books and menus.6 Almost everyone will experience presbyopia to some degree as they age, with symptoms often first appearing as an individual enters their 40s and continues to worsen into their 60s.6 The condition is not a disease, so it cannot be cured; however, there are safe and effective ways to correct presbyopia, including eye glasses or contact lenses.

About Clareon Toric IOL

The Clareon® Toric Aspheric Hydrophobic Acrylic IOL (referred to as Clareon Toric IOL) is an ultraviolet and blue light-filtering foldable single-piece posterior chamber intraocular lens. Each lens has an optical portion and mechanical support elements composed of a high refractive index soft hydrophobic acrylic material capable of being folded prior to insertion, which contains a covalently bonded blue light-filtering chromophore.1

Potential side effects: As with any surgery, there is an implicit risk, whether or not the IOL is implanted. The complications of the IOL implantation surgery ranges from minor side effects (usually temporary) to serious complications. Patients with previous illnesses or disorders (such as chronic infections of the eye or eyelids or diabetes) may present a higher risk of complications. Temporary surgical complications include, but are not limited to, reactions to medications, such as irritation or mild allergic response, bleeding, redness, itching of the eye, sensitivity to light, swelling, corneal edema (swelling of the cornea), problems with the iris, cell growth in the IOL, and an increase temporary eye pressure. There is a small risk of needing further surgical treatment (such as IOL replacement implanted by a different one or surgery to improve vision) after the implantation of the initial IOL.

A toric IOL corrects astigmatism when it is placed in the correct position within the eye and remains in the intended position. If the IOL is not correctly positioned and does not remain in its intended position to correct astigmatism, you may experience visual distortions, where curved lines appear inclined or flat surfaces will appear curved. These visual distortions can make you dizzy.

About AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL

The non-diffractive AcrySof® IQ Vivity® Extended Vision Posterior Chamber Intraocular Lens Model DFT015 (referred to as AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL) is a UV-absorbing and blue light-filtering foldable intraocular lens (IOL). This IOL, compared to a monofocal IOL, provides an extended range of vision from distance to near functional without increasing the incidence of visual disturbances.1

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca. You can also connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

References

Alcon Data on file, 2021. Alcon Data on file, 2019. National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Eye Institute (NEI), Causes of Cataract. Accessed March 5, 2020 . Available at: https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/cataracts/causes-cataract Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vision Health Initiative. Accessed March 5, 2020 . Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/visionhealth/basics/ced/index.html. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Cataracts in Adults: Management. Accessed September 2020 . Mayo Clinic, Presbyopia. Accessed August 12, 2019 . Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/presbyopia/symptoms-causes/syc-20363328.

SOURCE Alcon Canada

For further information: Investor Relations, Allen Trang, + 41 589 112 110 (Geneva), + 1 817 615 2789 (Fort Worth), [email protected]; Media Relations, Laura Patton, Cohn & Wolfe, +1 647 259 3265, [email protected]