Alcoholics Anonymous Announces the Release of the Plain Language Big Book

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Alcoholics Anonymous (A.A.) has announced the publication of the Plain Language Big Book: A Tool for Reading Alcoholics Anonymous, a new resource designed to make the Twelve Step recovery program more accessible to individuals who may encounter difficulties comprehending the language of the original text Alcoholics Anonymous, which was first published in 1939.

Commonly known as the "Big Book," the original edition serves as the cornerstone of A.A.'s Twelve Step recovery program from alcoholism. The Plain Language Big Book retains the foundational ideas and spiritual messages of the original but presents them in simpler, more contemporary language. This new edition is designed to assist those who may have reading challenges or lack regular engagement with other A.A. members who can explain the program.

The creation of the Plain Language Big Book responds to a need expressed by many in the A.A. community to make the lifesaving message of A.A. more accessible. Developed collaboratively by A.A. members and publishing professionals, this edition serves as a vital tool for individuals seeking understanding of the core tenets of the A.A. program.

The Plain Language Big Book has been published with the support of the Fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous, as expressed in a vote of A.A.'s 2024 General Service Conference.

A.A. encourages individuals to purchase the book from local groups, Intergroups, and Central Offices to support Twelfth Step work.

For more information and to place an order, visit the AAWS web store.

Publication date: November 1, 2024

ISBN: 978-1-64427-877-2

Suggested List Price: $11

Format: Softcover with flaps; 8-1/2" x 11"

Also Available as an e-book, wherever e-books are available.

Founded in 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous is an effective and enduring program of recovery that has changed countless lives and is committed to making its program of recovery available to anyone who reaches out for help with a drinking problem.

To find a local A.A. meeting, contact a local A.A. office or visit aa.org/meeting-guide-app to learn about the Meeting Guide app and how to use it.

