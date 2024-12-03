ALCCA Gains Support of more than 100 Distinguished Canadians in the Fight Against Antisemitism

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alliance of Canadians Combatting Antisemitism (ALCCA) is proud to announce that more than 100 distinguished Canadians representing diverse identities, experiences, and faiths have come together to send a unified message against antisemitism. Their collective voice calls for a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism in Canada and highlights the importance of standing together in the face of hate.

About the Initiative

On October 7, 2023, Hamas committed unspeakable acts of brutality in Israel that altered the lives of Canadian Jews, sparking a surge in overt antisemitism across the country. In response, ALCCA was formed in May 2024 as a coalition of 28 community organizations dedicated to combatting antisemitism in Canada. Today, the alliance has grown to 48 organizations, including Jewish and non-Jewish groups, educators, interfaith leaders, legal experts, and human rights advocates.

More than 100 distinguished Canadians are speaking out to condemn rampant antisemitism in our country, and to support ALCCA's fight against antisemitism through advocacy, education and training, collaboration, and respectful dialogue.

Message of Distinguished Canadians: Zero Tolerance for Antisemitism

The distinguished Canadians supporting ALCCA have issued a clear message:

We will not be silent in the face of relentless antisemitism in Canada .

. We will not be silent as Jewish community centres, places of worship, schools, businesses, and individuals are harassed and intimidated.

We will not be silent as our streets and public spaces are taken over by those who celebrate barbarities.

We will not be silent as the voices of the Jewish community and its allies are suppressed, marginalized, and demonized on campuses.

We will not be silent when young students are conscripted to participate in hate activities.

We will not be silent when indoctrination replaces critical thinking and respectful dialogue.

We support ALCCA's fight against antisemitism through advocacy, education, and respectful dialogue.

Distinguished Canadians Supporting ALCCA

The list of supporters announced today includes many Order of Canada recipients, former senior jurists, community leaders, and activists. Their contributions to Canada's cultural, political, legal and social fabric exemplify the diversity and strength of this initiative.

"On behalf of ALCCA, I am grateful to have the support of so many distinguished Canadians, honoured for their varied contributions to Canadian society," said ALCCA Chair Mark Sandler. "The fact that they represent a cross-section of Canadians is particularly welcome, as we build coalitions with all communities to combat antisemitism and hatred through advocacy, education and respectful dialogue."

View the full list of distinguished Canadians

How You Can Help

Visit our website to learn more about this initiative and how you can support it.

About ALCCA

The Alliance of Canadians Combatting Antisemitism is a coalition of organizations and individuals dedicated to addressing the rise of antisemitism in Canada. Through education, advocacy, and collaboration, ALCCA works to create a society free from hate and extremism. To learn more, visit: ALCCA.ca

Contact:

Jordan Sandler

Senior Director, Marketing & Communications

ALCCA

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Alliance of Canadians Combatting Antisemitism (ALCCA)