Albikin Management Inc. - Press Release

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Martha and Owen Billes announced that in connection with their ongoing stewardship of Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, one of the Billes family holding companies, Albikin Management Inc., has granted to Owen Billes the right to vote the 700,383 (approximately 20.5% of the outstanding) common shares of Canadian Tire and 741,176 Class A Non-Voting Shares of Canadian Tire held by Albikin.

An early warning report is being filed by Martha Billes in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Albikin Management Inc.

For further information: For more information, including to obtain a copy of the early warning report to which this press release relates, please contact: Albikin Management Inc., c/o Darin R. Renton, Stikeman Elliott LLP, 5300 Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1B9, Tel: 416-869-5635