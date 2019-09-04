Albertans urged to report fraudulent or suspicious phone calls demanding payment

CALGARY, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Direct Energy is reminding customers to remain vigilant against fraudulent phone calls demanding immediate cash payments to avoid service disconnection.

Disconnection remains the method of absolute last resort. At no time will a customer receive a phone call demanding payment be made that day to avoid disconnection.

If a customer is suspicious, we encourage them to ask questions or hang up and call the phone number provided on their invoice. Do not use any other phone number provided by the caller.

We regret that some customers have fallen victim to this fraudulent activity and understand the sophisticated methods being used by scammers have included a fake call Direct Energy display name.

Direct Energy has spoken with the RCMP who urge anyone who has received a fraudulent phone call or been a victim to contact local police. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre can be reached at 1.888.495.8501, however local reporting is preferred. Helpful tips to avoid becoming a victim of fraudulent activity can be found at: http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest energy and energy-related services providers with nearly five million residential and commercial customers. Direct Energy provides customers with choice and support in managing their energy costs through a portfolio of innovative products and services. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), one of the world's leading integrated energy companies, Direct Energy operates in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and eight provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

SOURCE Direct Energy

For further information: Wendy Tynan, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs - Canada, 403.776.2206, wendy.tynan@directenergy.com