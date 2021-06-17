Alberta Women Entrepreneurs are Unstoppable

EDMONTON, AB, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - In a year where businesses faced unprecedented challenges, Alberta women entrepreneurs proved to be unstoppable in their efforts to better the world around them. Today, Alberta Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) is recognizing those efforts by naming 152 nominees across four categories in its annual AWE Awards.

Awards Overview and Nominees

Emerging Entrepreneur Award – Awarded to a female entrepreneur who has built a strong, scalable business foundation and has achieved early success.

Indigenous Entrepreneur Award – Awarded to a leading Indigenous woman entrepreneur who has a strong business concept and demonstrates plans for future growth and commitment to the community.

Upsurge Award – Awarded to a female entrepreneur who has built a solid foundation for her business and is now experiencing rapid growth.

Celebration of Achievement Award – Awarded to an exceptional female entrepreneur who has achieved recognizable success and acts as a role model for women in business.

Link to complete nominee list: https://www.awebusiness.com/2021-awe-awards-nominees

Next Steps

The nominees will come together on June 22 at 5 p.m. for a virtual nominee reception open to the media. Finalists will be named in September. The annual awards gala will take place in October, where AWE will name one winner in each of the four categories selected by a panel of judges.

Quotes

"These are the outstanding women who are working tirelessly to build their businesses and their communities. In every corner of Alberta, women entrepreneurs make positive changes and innovate to continue moving forward. Their efforts and achievements are truly remarkable."

Marcela Mandeville, CEO, Alberta Women Entrepreneurs

"ATB Financial is delighted to celebrate the achievements of Alberta women entrepreneurs who have been instrumental in driving business success in our province. At ATB, we know that when women are successful, Alberta is successful. Congratulations to all the nominees and thank you for inspiring women entrepreneurs to pursue their aspirations and be part of Alberta's thriving business community."

Nikki Briggs, Head of Women in Business, ATB Financial

Quick Facts

Since 2012, the annual AWE Awards have recognized more than 800 women entrepreneurs in Alberta .

. Over the last 25 years, AWE has worked with thousands of entrepreneurs through coaching, mentorship, leadership development, business advising, access to capital, and access to networks.

Alberta small businesses contribute more GDP per capita than small businesses anywhere else in the country. In addition to providing jobs, these small businesses inject about $100 billion a year into the Alberta economy.

