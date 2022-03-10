Alberta Wide Bottle Drive to Support Ukraine

Alberta tech app, SkipTheDepot, provides contactless bottle donations

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - SkipTheDepot announces the ability for users to donate the proceeds of their bottles and cans to aid Ukrainian relief efforts.

With many Albertans exiting the pandemic with a higher cost of living and less cash on hand, many people have inquired about donating the proceeds of their bottles and cans as an alternative.

Starting March 10th, customers can book a recycling pickup in the app and donate their proceeds to the Canadian Red Cross using this link: https://app.skipthedepot.com/ukraine

"It is awesome to see Albertans come together to make a difference for the lives of strangers a whole world away," said Thomas Gayef, Chief Technical Officer of SkipTheDepot.

To date, SkipTheDepot customers have donated over $1.1 million to over 1,400 Albertan charities, non-profits, and schools.

SkipTheDepot is an 'Uber'-like service for taking your bottles & cans to the bottle depot. Simply download the app, book a pickup, and leave your cans outside. Once collected and counted, your deposit refunds are sent via e-Transfer, or donated to a non-profit of your choosing.

SkipTheDepot is an Alberta-based tech company that currently services over 65,000 customers in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Fort McMurray, Cochrane, Airdrie, Banff, Canmore, Bragg Creek, Okotoks, Chestermere, St. Albert, Leduc, and Stony Plain.

Residential & Condo Pickup :

From the comfort of their homes, customers can schedule a pickup by entering their address, pickup date, and any donation preferences. Within 48 hours money is deposited or donated via e-Transfer.

Commercial Recycling :

SkipTheDepot offers commercial recycling to help business owners offset operating costs or give back to the community through charitable donations.

Fundraising & Bottle Drives :

SkipTheDepot is committed to helping charities, schools, sports teams and social clubs with their fundraising efforts. Instead of organizing bottle drives, organizations simply have to sign up and share their sign-up link with potential donors. This reduces the time spent collecting donations and any costs associated with bottle drives. Additionally, campaigns can run year-round.

