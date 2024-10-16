Alberta Takes a Stand: The Alberta Centre to End Trafficking in Persons names first CEO

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alberta Centre to End Trafficking in Persons (The AC) is taking its fight against human trafficking to the next level, and human traffickers should be worried. With the appointment of Mrs. Matipa Ndoro as the organization's CEO, The AC has begun its mission to combat one of the fastest-growing crimes in Alberta and across Canada.

Human trafficking in Alberta: The urgency of the issue

Human trafficking is a vile degradation of human dignity and rights. In Canada, 93% of trafficking victims are Canadian, and 94% are girls and women. Alberta is no exception, as the province sees a rise in both sex trafficking and labor exploitation. Traffickers treat human beings as commodities, profiting from the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. Sex trafficking alone is a $150 billion-per-year global industry, with traffickers making $280,800 per victim annually. Victims in Canada can be trafficked as young as 13 to 14 years old, and may have a history of early childhood trauma. Leading research shows Indigenous communities are disproportionately affected by human trafficking.

The AC is committed to disrupting this heinous crime, and Ndoro's leadership will be instrumental in driving that mission forward.

The right leader for a critical time

Paul Brandt, Co-Chair of The AC Board, says, "Matipa brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to The AC, making her uniquely positioned to lead our collective effort to suppress human trafficking in all its forms. She's been an advocate for human rights for over a decade, working both in Canada and the global south to drive policy and legislative reform. Her expertise will be invaluable as we push forward in this fight."

Throughout her career, Ndoro has focused on policy and legislative reform for human rights-related matters, capacity strengthening of marginalized communities, and social impact sustainability. Most recently, she served as the Counter-Exploitation Project Lead at the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre (CACAC), where she was instrumental in developing a counter-trafficking and exploitation program. Her work facilitated vital collaborations between civil society, law enforcement, and social service professionals, laying the groundwork for comprehensive, multi-sectoral approaches to combating trafficking.

A vision for impact

Angela Adsit, Indigenous Co-Chair of The AC, highlights the importance of Ndoro's appointment: "Matipa's expertise in engaging diverse sectors to strengthen vulnerable communities will have a significant and positive impact on Indigenous people throughout Alberta. Indigenous communities face a disproportionate risk of being targeted by traffickers, and Matipa's leadership will ensure these voices are heard and protected."

Honourable Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety & Emergency Services, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the collective effort required to combat human trafficking: "Human trafficking is a violation of human rights that preys on vulnerable individuals for forced labor, sexual exploitation, and other forms of abuse. Defeating human trafficking is going to take all of us, working together, to help victims break down the systems and bring perpetrators to justice. I would like to welcome Matipa Ndoro as The AC's new CEO. Alberta's government looks forward to continuing to work closely with The AC to end human trafficking in our province."

Ndoro herself is eager to hit the ground running: "I am excited to work quickly and collaboratively to combat trafficking in Alberta. Human trafficking requires an urgent, no-borders response from society at large. My goal is to ensure Alberta's strategy is not only robust but creates rapid-exit opportunities for those directly affected."

The fight against human trafficking continues

The AC is poised to make significant strides in the fight against human trafficking under Ndoro's leadership. With Ndoro at the helm, The AC is moving full steam ahead, prioritizing the strengthening of community response systems and expanding rapid-exit opportunities for survivors. The organization is prepared to lead the charge against this growing crime, collaborating closely with law enforcement, government, and civil society to create a unified, no-borders response to protect those most at risk and disrupt traffickers across Alberta and beyond.

Matipa Ndoro will officially begin as CEO of The AC on October 15, 2024.

About The Alberta Centre to End Trafficking in Persons (The AC):

The Alberta Centre to End Trafficking in Persons (The AC) was established by the Government of Alberta after extensive consultation with stakeholders across sectors to address the growing issue of human trafficking in the province. Responsive to the conclusions and calls to action outlined in the Reading Stone Report, The AC is committed to leading a comprehensive, coordinated effort to prevent trafficking, support survivors, and hold perpetrators accountable. In the coming months and years, The AC will focus on expanding public awareness, strengthening community response systems, and driving policy reform to ensure the safety and dignity of all individuals vulnerable to trafficking. Through collaboration with law enforcement, government, and community organizations, The AC is dedicated to eradicating trafficking and creating lasting, meaningful change in Alberta and beyond.

