Alberta Student Transportation Advisory Council (ASTAC) to host Town Hall Meeting addressing Alberta Student Transportation Crisis.

Alberta Minister of Education Demetrios Nicolaides has confirmed his attendance as a distinguished guest for upcoming Town Hall meeting addressing Alberta Student Transportation Crisis

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Student Transportation Advisory Council is set to host a critical Town Hall meeting on September 21, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Chateau Nova Yellowhead in Edmonton. The event aims to address the ongoing crisis within the school bus industry, a crisis that has persisted for several years, resulting in students missing valuable educational minutes due to late or non-existent bus services.

The primary objective of this gathering is to convene all relevant stakeholders from within the industry, alongside government officials, to engage in a comprehensive discussion about the historical and persisting challenges surrounding student transportation in Alberta. A multitude of factors, including severe driver shortages and dramatic increases in insurance, bus, and parts costs, have all contributed to the hardships currently faced by the industry.

The Town Hall meeting seeks to provide a platform for open dialogue, enabling the sharing of insights, experiences, and potential solutions to these pressing issues. ASTAC believes that by fostering collaboration between key players and decision-makers, we can collectively work towards creating a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable student transportation system in the province.

ASTAC invites all interested parties, including industry professionals, educators, parents, all media and concerned citizens, to join this pivotal discussion. Your participation and input are invaluable as we strive to address the challenges faced by our students and the industry as a whole.

For more information about the event go to www.astac.ca or to register your attendance, email [email protected]

About Alberta Student Transportation Advisory Council (ASTAC): ASTAC is a dedicated organization committed to enhancing and improving student transportation services in Alberta. Through collaboration with industry stakeholders, government officials, and the community, ASTAC aims to address the challenges faced by the student transportation sector to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of Alberta's students.

SOURCE Alberta Student Transportation Advisory Council

For further information: Mark Critch, President, Sparksman Transportation Ltd, 780-742-5491, [email protected]; Jonathan Molina, New Wave Media, CEO, 403-466-8869, [email protected]