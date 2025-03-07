Alberta sets a new standard for advanced prostate cancer treatment with public reimbursement of Pluvicto™

Public funding for Pluvicto™ now available to patients with progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

Reimbursement milestone underscores growing recognition of radioligand therapy's impact in advanced prostate cancer

MONTREAL, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis) welcomes the Government of Alberta's decision to publicly reimburse Pluvicto™ (lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan injection) for eligible patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). With this announcement, Alberta joins Ontario and Nova Scotia in providing public access to this radioligand therapy, expanding treatment options for patients across Canada.

The addition of Pluvicto™ to Alberta's publicly funded treatments provides access to this radioligand therapy for eligible individuals with PSMA-mCRPC who have previously received androgen receptor pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy.

"Alberta's government is committed to improving access to life-prolonging treatments for all Albertans, especially those battling advanced prostate cancer. By adding Pluvicto™ to Alberta's publicly funded treatments, we are ensuring that patients have expanded access to a novel therapy that can improve clinical outcomes. This decision reinforces our commitment to providing innovative, evidence-based care and supporting the health and well-being of Albertans," said Alberta Health Minister, Adriana LaGrange.

This announcement represents a key advancement for patients with advanced prostate cancer in Alberta, with the public reimbursement of Pluvicto™ recognized by clinicians and patient advocacy groups as a notable milestone in addressing an unmet medical need.

"This is an important development for Albertans with advanced prostate cancer who have run out of other options," said Calgary-based medical oncologist Dr. Steven Yip. "This decision helps address a significant gap in our treatment landscape, offering a vital option for patients with few alternatives. For my patients who have exhausted other avenues, this brings renewed hope and the opportunity for more time with their loved ones with a meaningful quality of life1."

"This is an important turning point for patients in Alberta who are facing advanced prostate cancer," said Abby Collier, Executive Director, Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada. "Ongoing innovation is essential to improving patient care and reducing the burden of this disease on individuals, families, and communities. Public funding for Pluvicto™ helps ensure that eligible patients can receive treatment closer to home, surrounded by their loved ones and support networks. We are encouraged by Alberta's decision and are hopeful that other provinces will follow, so that all Canadians have equitable access to this important treatment option."

With Alberta's recent decision, Pluvicto™ is now publicly funded in three provinces, marking an important advancement in expanding access to this important treatment for advanced prostate cancer.

"We are encouraged by Alberta's decision to publicly reimburse Pluvicto™, marking a meaningful step toward ensuring equitable access for patients," said Mark Vineis, Country President, Novartis Canada. "We are fully dedicated to furthering our engagement with the remaining provinces to ensure patients throughout Canada have the opportunity to access this advance in prostate cancer care."

Pluvicto™ was approved by Health Canada in August 2022 and is the first targeted radioligand therapy for the treatment of PSMA-positive mCRPC in Canada2.

About Pluvicto™

Pluvicto™ (lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan injection) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have received at least one androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI) and taxane-based chemotherapy2. It is a type of precision cancer treatment combining a targeting compound (ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope (a radioactive particle)1. After administration into the bloodstream, Pluvicto™ binds to target cells, including prostate cancer cells that express PSMA, a transmembrane protein2. Once bound, energy emissions from the radioisotope damage the target cells and nearby cells disrupting their ability to replicate and/or triggering cell death2.

About Novartis

Novartis is a focused innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

In Canada, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 600 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system and invests over $30 million in R&D yearly in the country. For more information visit www.novartis.ca.

___________________ References 1. Fizazi, K., et al. (2023). Health-related quality of life and pain outcomes with [177Lu]Lu-PSMA-617 plus standard of care versus standard of care in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (VISION): a multicentre, open-label, randomised, phase 3 trial. The Lancet. Oncology, 24(6), 597–610. https://doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(23)00158-4 2. Advanced Accelerator Applications USA, Inc. Pluvicto™ Canadian Product Monograph. August 25, 2022

