Alberta school bus driver shortage at crises level. Our children could be left out in the cold this winter

Government regulations and lack of funding is a big part of the problem

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Every day there are 146,000 Alberta school children and their parents who rely on buses to get safely to and from school.

"Every day, there are fewer busses available and fewer certified operators to drive them." says Mark Critch, president of the ASBCA.

The major crises presently, is the shortage of certified drivers, with areas in the province reporting up to 30% less drivers than are required for adequate service.

Where are all the certified drivers? Bus drivers must complete the Alberta Ministry of Transportation's MELT driver training certification, which ensures that drivers are qualified and competent to drive. The 3 to 4 week course is mandatory for new drivers, costing applicants up to $5000. They are unpaid for the duration of the course and application process. Following the course, there is a waiting period for scheduling a road exam. There are delays due to a shortage of certified instructors, as well as delays in the processing of certificates. Altogether, it can take up to six weeks of unpaid training time before a prospective driver can even get behind the wheel. Certified drivers will be looking at a part time job paying as low as $16.50/hour; and will be taking on the responsibility of driving kids to and from school in all types of road/weather conditions.

With the shortage of school busses and drivers, Alberta children are being put at serious risk. If a school bus is late, or worse doesn't show, for whatever reason (driver shortage, bus shortage, inclement weather), kids are being impacted by having to wait outside, in various weather conditions. They are at risk of losing valuable learning time, which will impact them for years to come.

"One bus that is 30 minutes late daily, carrying 40 kids, equals 1200 lost minutes per day. Multiply this by 200 buses across the province and that is 240,000 lost instructional minutes per day" says Mark Critch, ASBCA

The Alberta Ministries of Education and Transport could easily work together to solve this issue.

They can reallocate the funds that are desperately needed to fund and assist school bus contractors and their drivers. Financially incentivize people to consider getting trained to become a neighbourhood school bus driver. Who should be expected to pay $5000 for a course, to certify them for a part-time job paying minimum wage?

About ASBCA

Alberta School Bus Contractors' Association has been in existence since 1958. It has over 85 members and represents more than 4,100 school buses.

SOURCE Alberta School Bus Contractors’ Association

For further information: Media Contact: Jonathan Molina, New Wave Media, [email protected], 403.466.8869; Mark Critch, President, ASBCA, [email protected], 780.790.3960