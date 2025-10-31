Alberta's Proposed Water Act Amendment a Direct Affront to Treaty Rights and Environmental Stewardship

TREATY 6, 7, AND 8 TERRITORIES, AB, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Chiefs Steering Committee on Technical Services (CSC) condemns the Government of Alberta's proposed Water Amendment Act (Bill 7). This legislation seeks to introduce "lower risk" inter-basin water transfers on Treaty territories and proposes merging the Peace/Slave and Athabasca River basins.

The CSC views this legislation as an abhorrent failure of legally required consultation and a direct threat to the Inherent and constitutionally protected Treaty Rights of First Nations to water and jurisdiction over our lands and territories.

"Since there was memory, our peoples have been connected to the vast lands and waters that Premier Smith purports to take ownership. Our stories, our songs, our rights under the sacred Treaties affirms our peoples' rights to hunt, fish, trap and gather medicines and to continue to be who we are as First Nations peoples--rights that are meaningless without clean, sufficient water given to all of us, including non-Indigenous people, by the Creator and secured under Treaty," states Chief Rupert Meneen, Tall Cree Tribal Government, Treaty 8 territory.

This proposal is alarming, risks creating vast, unstable water systems, and facilitates transfers that could deplete northern water resources for the sole benefit of industry and economic interests elsewhere. This amendment disregards the ecological integrity of our rivers and downstream livelihoods, including First Nations, who depend on these flows.

"The government's attempt to fast-track inter-basin transfers will permanently alter our ecosystems--they are effectively robbing Peter to pay Paul, while they strip away accountability and minimize Indigenous oversight on decisions that impact our peoples' health, wellbeing and futures," says Chief Troy Knowlton, Piikani Nation, Treaty 7 territory.

After significant drought season after season, and increased pressure on water systems and climate, any government action needs to be sustainable and balanced. Furthermore, these sweeping changes were developed without legal, proper, meaningful consultation with First Nations. The Alberta government continues to undermine the Treaty relationship with the Crown in the name of prosperity, but at what cost?

"We demand that the Government of Alberta immediately stop action on Bill 7 and insist on real and legally required dialogue to establish a modern water management strategy that doesn't just 'pray for rain'," says Chief Vernon Watchmaker, Kehewin Cree Nation, Treaty 6 territory. "All legislation needs to uphold our Inherent right to govern water in our traditional territories, and the fundamental human right to safe, clean water. Water is not a commodity for industrial convenience; it is the lifeblood of every person on this land."

