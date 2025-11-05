2025 Federal Budget Returns Canada to a Legacy of Failure for First Nations

TREATY 6, 7, 8 TERRITORIES, AB, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Chiefs Steering Committee on Technical Services (CSC) are profoundly shocked by the abandonment of Canada to its commitments under its 2024 Treaty Bilateral Table on Water and Related Infrastructure. The funding outlined for First Nations is dramatically insufficient to address the urgent needs in critical infrastructure gaps across the Alberta region, particularly around clean water. This budget fails to deliver on reconciliation promises and is the continuation of unjust differences in living conditions for First Nations.

"Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget is just fancy words on status quo," says Chief Troy Knowlton, Piikani Nation, Treaty 7 Territory. "The funding for clean water and infrastructure is simply maintaining progress on active projects--including those focused on water advisories--among hundreds of others. It is a small drop in the giant bucket that Canada created."

The budget's allocations for critical infrastructure are a mere fraction of the hundreds of billions required to close the documented gap by the 2030 deadline set by Indigenous Services Canada. Relying on piecemeal, time-limited funding continues the colonial legacy, preventing First Nations from achieving true autonomy and long-term economic planning.

"As we have seen time and again, the Government of Canada is unwilling to follow through on the promises and legal duties they are required to fulfill," says Chief Sheldon Sunshine, Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, Treaty 8 territory. "This budget does nothing to meaningfully close the enormous gaps that exist, or further First Nations in their road to reconciliation. It is, yet again, woefully inadequate."

The CSC views this budget as a failure of commitment, not a prudent step forward. It is impossible to address a $350-billion infrastructure deficit with short-term, incremental investments marketed as 'supercharged' and 'enhanced'.

"The government always acknowledges the need for financial fairness but refuses to provide the funds to fulfill its own constitutional obligations," says Chief Vernon Watchmaker, Kehewin Cree Nation, Treaty 6 territory. "We are not looking for more tokens; we are demanding justice and the financial tools necessary to govern our territories and ensure the well-being of our people."

The CSC will continue to firmly hold the federal government accountable and demand a revised, funding strategy that matches the scale of the challenges faced by First Nations across Canada.

