Alberta's Pharmacists Are Now the Largest Single Provider of COVID-19 Vaccine in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Alberta pharmacists hit yet another milestone this past week, having now administered over 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccines, which makes them the single largest provider of COVID-19 vaccine in the province.
This achievement builds on pharmacists' previous responsibilities in public health, including their role vaccinating against influenza, pneumococcal disease, and diptheria-tetanus-pertussis. Last year, Alberta pharmacists administered over a million flu shots, and this year have also quickly become the number one provider of flu shots, having administered 80% of all flu shots in the province. Pharmacists can also provide Albertans aged 65 and up with their pneumococcal (pneumo) vaccine and protect pregnant women against diptheria-tetanus and pertussis (dTap).
With the recently expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster doses in the province, it is clear that Alberta pharmacists will continue to be busier than ever as they work to meet Albertans' need for publicly funded vaccines in their local community pharmacy.
The Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) is incredibly proud of the continued efforts of all Alberta pharmacists and pharmacist team members for continuing to support the healthcare needs of their patients. RxA encourages all Albertans to get vaccinated and to book an appointment today.
For two decades, the Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) has been a champion for pharmacists in Alberta. We play an integral role in expanding pharmacists' practice, and we continue to advocate on their behalf towards excellence in patient care.
