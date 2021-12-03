Alberta's Pharmacists Are Now the Largest Single Provider of COVID-19 Vaccine in Alberta Tweet this

With the recently expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster doses in the province, it is clear that Alberta pharmacists will continue to be busier than ever as they work to meet Albertans' need for publicly funded vaccines in their local community pharmacy.

The Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) is incredibly proud of the continued efforts of all Alberta pharmacists and pharmacist team members for continuing to support the healthcare needs of their patients. RxA encourages all Albertans to get vaccinated and to book an appointment today.

For two decades, the Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) has been a champion for pharmacists in Alberta. We play an integral role in expanding pharmacists' practice, and we continue to advocate on their behalf towards excellence in patient care.

