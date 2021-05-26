Alberta's Pharmacists Administer 1 Million COVID-19 Shots

EDMONTON, AB, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Alberta's community pharmacists have rapidly surpassed One Million COVID-19 vaccinations since the first group of 100 pharmacies began receiving vaccine back in March of this year. Since then, access to COVID-19 vaccine expanded to include over 1200 community pharmacies working as quickly as possible to administer vaccine to as many eligible Albertans as the vaccine supply allows. As of May 23rd, 2021, Alberta's community pharmacists had administered 1,024,852 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 40% of all COVID-19 vaccines delivered in the province.

Pharmacists participating in Alberta's COVID-19 Pharmacy Immunization Program (ACPIP) have worked incredibly hard these past months to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination as an important part of their day-to-day care for local communities across the province. This is the second time in the last seven months that Alberta community pharmacists have surpassed the million mark for administering a public health vaccine. Last November, pharmacists administered over One Million influenza doses for Albertans helping to effectively eliminate circulating influenza virus this past season. This milestone marks yet another first for pharmacists in Alberta as they continue to support public health by vaccinating Albertans in the convenience of their own local communities.

Looking ahead, pharmacists recognize that there is still a lot of work to do in the coming months to continue offering first doses and also start administering second doses. Many Albertans are turning to their trusted community pharmacist for advice and guidance about if, when, and how they can get vaccinated.

Pharmacists are hearing many reasons why individuals choose to be vaccinated. For some, it means protection for friends and family. For others, it has been so they can see loved ones again "so I can safely visit my elderly parent in her care facility once more." For another, it means "I can book my vacation without worrying about testing or quarantining when I get there," and for many others, it simply means "I'm glad I don't have to worry about isolating or quarantining from a close contact anymore now that I'm fully vaccinated." If you have questions or want to talk about your "Why" for vaccination, Start the Conversation with your trusted pharmacist.

The Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) is tremendously proud of the continued efforts of all Alberta pharmacists who continue to play an integral role in the safe provision of COVID-19 vaccination as well as safe medication therapy during these challenging times in our healthcare system. RxA recognizes and thanks Alberta Health for its commitment to engaging with our organization towards a collaborative approach to achieving public health goals through community pharmacists for the benefit of all Albertans.

For two decades, the Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) has been a champion for pharmacists in Alberta. We play an integral role in expanding pharmacists' practice, and we continue to advocate on their behalf towards excellence in patient care.

