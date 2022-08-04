Alberta's Own Country Singer MacKenzie Porter Partners with Mucho Burrito for new 'Build Your Own Burrito' Contest; with Royalties as Top Prize

Chosen burrito artist will have their BYOB creation added to the restaurant's menu in the province and earn one per cent in earned royalties from sales of that item in Alberta store locations

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mucho Burrito, Canada's leading chain of flavourful and convenient Mexican cuisine, is excited to launch "Build Your Own Burrito" (BYOB), an exclusive recipe contest at Alberta locations.

In a first-of-its-kind contest for Albertans, Medicine Hat-born country singer MacKenzie Porter is teaming up with Mucho Burrito to debut her own BYOB creation, aiming to inspire more innovative specialty burrito recipes that will satisfy Albertans summer food cravings and complement their summer festivities.

From August 4th to August 25th, participants are encouraged to post their BYOB entries on social media using the hashtag "#BuildYourOwnMuchoBurrito." The grand prize winner will have their customized BYOB creation added to the menu in Alberta and win one per cent in earned royalties from all sales of that item from Alberta store locations during a one-month period. In addition, two runner-ups will receive a unique Mexican-inspired prize pack courtesy of Mucho Burrito. More contest details below.

"When I'm on the road, I'm always looking for something healthy, fast and yummy – my band and I love Mucho Burrito. I'm a little picky so I love to build my own burrito with the specific ingredients I enjoy," said Porter, a multitalented singer, songwriter and actress. "Personally, I love to add mango, jalapeños, citrus slaw and cilantro lime crema. When you're as busy as I am and always on the go, eating is the one time we get to sit down, chill and enjoy something delish. I can't wait to see what exciting new burrito creations Albertans come up with."

The new contest is inspired by the Canadian desire for unique and delicious ingredients, a point of difference at Mucho Burrito. According to a recent survey in collaboration with Maru Public Opinion, Canadians value variety and quality in their meals. The survey found that apart from price, flavourful food, quality ingredients and fresh ingredients are the most important factors to Albertans when choosing a quick serve restaurant.

"We know Canadians want first-rate ingredients. Mucho Burrito is proud to have a menu that offers both quality and variety, so Canadians can keep their meals interesting," said Eliza Lee, Senior Marketing Manager, MTY Franchising Inc., Mucho Burrito. "Canadians have enjoyed building their own burritos at Mucho locations for years and now we're excited to take it to the next level. With this contest, we're celebrating everything summer and Mucho Burrito have to offer – vibrancy, heat and fun."

How to Enter 'Build Your Own Burrito' participants are encouraged to get creative with their social media content, including a step-by-step photo series or a video of their Mucho Burrito BYOB creation. Be sure to include the key distinguishing ingredients in the post caption, share some extra details about the inspiration for the recipe, and even name the burrito. Don't forget to tag @MuchoBurritoHQ and use the hashtag #BuildYourOwnMuchoBurrito.

Note: Valid contest entrants will only be eligible to enter the contest by visiting participating Mucho Burrito restaurants across Alberta and sharing their own unique burrito ingredients on social media.

