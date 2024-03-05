Alberta's Most Respected Executive Search & Talent Advisory Firms Merge to Forge a Stronger Future

EDMONTON, AB, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Pekarsky & Co. and Humanis Advisory are thrilled to announce a strategic merger, marking the beginning of a new era in executive search and talent advisory services. Combining their renowned expertise and deep-rooted legacies, the newly formed Humanis Talent Acquisition & Advisory is set to amplify their collective strengths while fostering innovation and growth.

Pekarsky & Co., founded in 2009, has become a pillar of the Calgary business landscape, specializing in executive search across all industries and functions, including in the legal, not-for-profit, board, and civic recruitment space. Recently awarded the 2023 Small Business of the Year Award from connectFirst Credit Union, the firm has earned a stellar reputation not only for its exceptional service but also for its community engagement, thought leadership and philanthropic efforts.

Humanis Advisory has been a formidable presence in Edmonton dating back to the early 2000s, with its core group of leaders having once worked together at the venerable Conroy Ross Partners. Renowned for its pioneering spirit and community-mindedness, the firm has placed influential leaders across sectors including energy, manufacturing, construction, real estate, non-profit, sports and entertainment, and professional services. Humanis Advisory also has a flourishing fractional recruitment practice that addresses urgent interim placement needs with top talent.

This merger reflects a shared dedication to setting new standards of excellence, not just in Alberta but across Canada. Both companies aim to leverage their complementary strengths to enhance their service offerings, elevate the value they bring to clients and create new opportunities for their employees. The newly merged entity is poised to be the leading executive search and advisory firm in the province.

Leaders from both firms expressed their enthusiasm for this union. Adam Pekarsky, Founding Partner of Pekarsky & Co., said, "This merger is a testament to our shared values and vision. We are excited to preserve the traditions that have made us so highly respected while embracing the opportunities of the future. This really is a new beginning, and it is just the beginning."

Diane Wheatley, Managing Partner of Humanis Advisory, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Our combined talents and resources will enable us to remain at the forefront of our industry. Together, we will push boundaries and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients." Hinting at further growth, Wheatley added, "Not just in Alberta, but across the country."

The merged firm will be known as Humanis Talent Acquisition & Advisory. With planning underway to imminently expand east and west, the combined entity will act not as a national firm with local offices, but rather as a collection of local firms with national reach. The leadership team, comprised of key executives from both companies, is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for employees, clients, and partners.

Humanis Talent Acquisition & Advisory is an award-winning executive search and leadership advisory firm with local offices and deep-rooted connections in Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto. We serve exceptional clients across North America while sourcing candidates and leadership best practices from around the world.

