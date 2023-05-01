Alberta's Independent Retailers Want A Plan to Address Contraband Tobacco From All Parties Ahead of Campaign Season

EDMONTON, AB, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Ahead of Alberta's election, independent convenience retailers are asking all parties to share their plans to educate Albertans regarding the harms of engaging with the black market and illicit tobacco.

"Consumers not only put their safety at risk when they buy illegal tobacco but they also don't realize that they are fueling organized crime in their communities. We need Alberta's leaders, current and incoming, to prioritize community safety and protecting small businesses during this election cycle." – Alberta convenience retailer

rdnewsNOW reports that the contraband market is run by criminal gangs. It is estimated that there are 175 criminal gangs involved in Canada's contraband trade, according to the RCMP, and funds from illegal cigarettes fund other illegal activities, including guns, drugs, and human trafficking.

As May is also Crime Prevention Month, retailers are reminding Albertans that contraband tobacco reduces revenue for business owners through legal sales. Lawful and legal convenience store owners should not have to compete with organized crime. Many small business owners are managing their businesses during this time of economic uncertainty. Illicit tobacco adds another complex layer to sustaining a small business in Alberta.

The Alberta Retailers Coalition (ARC) is an advocacy group with a mission to educate and raise awareness about the rapidly growing problem of contraband tobacco in Alberta. They are asking the Alberta government to create a Contraband Prevention Taskforce to help combat this problem in Alberta.

For more information: https://www.albertaretailerscoalition.ca and : [email protected]

SOURCE Alberta Retailers Coalition