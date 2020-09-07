Alberta's Heaven Can Wait Animal Shelter to Receive $50,000 Grant

PELLA, Iowa, Sept. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Heaven Can Wait Animal Shelter is receiving a $50,000 grant to help animals in need of shelter and care. Pella Corporation, a leading window and door designer and manufacturer announced today that Heaven Can Wait Animal Shelter is the winning recipient of their Hope At Work contest. With more than 30,000 votes, the organization activated their passionate community calling on them to cast their vote daily, earning more votes than any of the other Hope At Work nominee.

Heaven Can Wait was nominated by Pella Windows and Doors of Western Canada, whose owner, John Wienand, has supported the non-profit organization through donating and installing windows and doors, expanding the existing facility and adding new recreational pet structures. While this support has been extremely meaningful to Heaven Can Wait, it was the overwhelming number of public votes that allowed the organization to win the Hope at Work contest.

The contest recognized organizations that have gone above and beyond to care for their local communities. Organizations were nominated by Pella branches across the United States and Canada. The contest is part of the company's #BuildingHope campaign which highlights the various ways people are connecting with each other and giving back to their communities while physical connection remains a challenge.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Heaven Can Wait saw a significant decline in their main source of revenue, which is kenneling for traveling pet owners. Founder Kim Hessel was concerned about what the future was going to look like for the rural animal rescue organization.

"We are so grateful for the community support," said Hessel. "This is life changing for our organization and more importantly, for the animals we care for. We spend so much of our time caring for the animals. Now, we'll be able to also care for their environment in a whole new way. We plan to make building renovations, improve our heating and invest in a new water tank – all to make the environment better and safer for our animals."

"Pella is committed to supporting and building hope in the communities it serves. We believe that positive change happens when people come together to support outstanding organizations like Heaven Can Wait," said Nicolle Picray, Public Relations and Brand Communications Manager, Pella Corporation.

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation designs and manufacturers windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs more than 7,000 people with 17 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com.

SOURCE Pella Corporation

For further information: Nicolle Picray, Pella Corporation, 641-621-6859, [email protected]