Alberta's Eau Claire Distillery Rocks the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Local-made whiskies take home Gold, Double Gold and Silver in world's most influential spirits competition

CALGARY, AB, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Less than a year after its launch, the official whisky for the Calgary Stampede is well on its way to becoming the greatest whisky on Earth, capturing Gold at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Eau Claire Distillery announced today.

While Stampede Rye Whisky won Gold, the real show-stopper was Rupert's Whisky, which took the Double Gold for the second year in a row, meaning every judge on the panel gave the spirit a Gold in a blind taste-test. Each judge tastes approximately 200 spirits of thousands entered, over the course of three days.

Eau Claire , Alberta's leading craft distillery, also took home a Silver for its single-malt Batch 006 in the Single-Grain Whisky category.

"These awards are like the Olympics of spirits," says David Farran , CEO and founder of Eau Claire. "We are so proud of our performance. If we get Double Gold next year for Rupert's Whisky, we reach the pinnacle and attain a Platinum medal," he said.

"This is a testament of our commitment, craftsmanship, and ability to deliver on our promise of creating world-class spirits using the highest-quality ingredients, with exceptional taste."

Platinum status is described by the spirits competition as "awarded to the very few entries that receive a Double Gold medal for three consecutive years."

The distillery , founded in 2013 with a vision of becoming renowned for whisky made with Alberta-grown barley, is situated in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, in Turner Valley, along the route known as Cowboy Trail. It's about 30 minutes south of Calgary in the ranching heartlands of Alberta.

Situated 4,000 feet above sea level, Eau Claire's high-altitude production facility creates a unique whisky maturation that is accelerated by the dry air and wide temperature fluctuations by season.

Made from a blend of malted barley sourced locally, Rupert's Exceptional Canadian Whisky now competes for the title of Canadian Whisky of the Year. It's up against two others, both from Crown Royal – the behemoth's 29-year-old and 30-year-old whiskies.

The winner will be announced at the award's ceremony in Las Vegas on June 17th.

"For a small producer like us, this is a huge victory," said Farran.

Locally inspired, Eau Claire celebrates Alberta's agriculture heritage and the quality of local grains grown in the province, such as barley.

The win for the Stampede Canadian Rye Whisky comes shortly after its launch last year, and ahead of its first full Calgary Stampede this July.

Like Rupert's Whisky, Stampede Whisky is available year-round, and celebrates the western lifestyle.

Background

Rupert's Exceptional Canadian Whisky is an approachable and affordable spirit that pays homage to North America's vast swaths of wilderness, with a slight sweetness, hints of chocolate and nutmeg and slightly nutty finish. It's available for sale year-round throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan, the United States, and will soon launch in BC, and Ontario.

Stampede Rye Whisky is also approachable and not your typical rye. It's an everyday, blended malt for the authentically living and hardworking. Easy to drink and affordable, it's a nod to Alberta's western heritage, reflecting the grit and determination of the early mavericks who first chartered this unknown territory. Stampede Whisky is also available year-round, for sale at Alberta's finest liquor stores and the upcoming Calgary Stampede, soon expanding to the United States and other Canadian provinces.

About the SFWSC: Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the oldest and largest competition of its kind. Medal winners range from some of the most renowned international distillers to small-batch producers that the competition has helped put on the map. The SFWSC medal is a testament to their hard work and universally recognized indicator of exceptional quality and craftsmanship. In 2022, the competition cemented its position as the largest spirits competition in the world with nearly 5,000 entries, led by Executive Director Anthony Dias Blue and Head Judge Jeffrey Morgenthaler.

SOURCE Eau Claire Distillery

For further information: or to request an interview, contact: Paula Arab, Media Strategist, 403-889-9128 [email protected]