Alberta Residents Can Now Access Covered GP Visits Through Maple Maskawâhtik

Partnership established by Maple and Saa Dene Group will provide primary care on weekdays through audio or video

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Maple Maskawâhtik, a partnership between Maple, Canada's leading virtual care platform, and the Saa Dene Group, a collective of Indigenous-owned companies which aims to increase authentic Indigenous economic participation, is making healthcare more accessible to Albertans who don't have a family doctor.

"The pandemic has shed light on the lack of access to primary care, especially for those who don't have a family doctor, live in rural or underserved areas, or can't travel," says Jauvonne Kitto, Chief Growth Officer, Maple Maskawâhtik . "As an Indigenous owned venture, access to care for individuals in rural and remote regions in Alberta is top of mind for us, and we are working to ensure equal access to care for all Albertans."

"We are committed to working with Indigenous partners to secure economic opportunity through unique and entrepreneurial initiatives like this one at Maple Maskawâhtik," says Rick Wilson, Alberta's Minister of Indigenous Relations. "Alberta's government is committed to a path of reconciliation, shared prosperity and health services and supports that meet the needs of all communities."

This program is available via an alternative relationship plan (ARP) from Alberta Health to Alberta residents from 8am to 10pm MST on weekdays. Patients will be prompted to submit their health card number before they are connected with a local Alberta physician through the Maple platform.

"We're working closely with local Alberta physicians to provide care in this program," says Christy Prada, Chief Operating Officer of Maple Maskawâhtik. "We recognize the importance of record sharing and supporting the medical home for all Albertans. By focusing on local doctors and patients without a family doctor, we're hoping to increase access to healthcare, while creating system sustainability."

"This is another great tool to help Albertans in rural and remote communities access medical advice and care from the comfort of their homes," says Jason Copping, Alberta's Minister of Health. "The Maple app is not only providing quality health care to Albertans, but is providing healthy and safe care during the pandemic, linking people virtually to doctors quickly so as to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Alberta's government is pleased to support virtual care to Albertans now and into the future."



Patients can use audio or video to receive healthcare advice, a diagnosis, or prescription. For those looking for care outside these hours or need a sick note, Maple's regular 24/7 service is still accessible. More information about the program can be found at www.getmaple.ca .

About Maple Maskawâhtik

Maple Maskawâhtik is a joint venture between the Saa Dene Group, a collective of Indigenous-owned companies which aims to increase authentic Indigenous economic participation, and Maple, Canada's leading virtual care platform. Named after the Cree word for maple, Maple Maskawâhtik was created to address the limited access to physician and mental health services in Indigenous Communities and support virtual healthcare for all Canadians. The venture, which is majority Indigenous-owned, will also help support Indigenous participation in one of Canada's fastest growing industries – healthcare technology. Through Maple's leading technology, Maple Maskawâhtik seeks to expand access to healthcare for all Canadians, allowing patients to connect directly with physicians and specialists for medical care in minutes, right from their smartphone or computer.

