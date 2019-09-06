Alberta Real Estate Association (AREA) Reinvents Housing Market Reports with Interactive Statistics Dashboard

The tool, open to consumers and REALTORS®, provides analysis of broader market trends in an easy-to-share visual format. Key statistics such as sales, inventory, and prices address questions regarding the state of the market and how prices are trending. Users can also compare data in regions across Alberta using customizable time periods and graphs. Statistics are updated on the sixth of each month.

"For the first time, the public can get a look into the housing market in an easily digestible format, giving them enough information to understand Alberta market movements on their own accord," Lurie adds.

Visit www.albertarealtor.ca to get a firsthand look at the statistics dashboard and the Alberta Market Report for the month of August.

August Alberta Housing Market Report

Provincial sales eased in August compared to the previous year across all regions except Calgary and Lloydminster. However, slower sales were also met with a pullback in new listings, causing further year-over-year reductions in inventory levels and reductions in the amount of oversupply in the market.

"Demand for housing still remains slow across most Alberta markets. This does not come as a surprise, as many regions continue to struggle with persistent weakness in the job markets and concerns regarding the province's economic prospects," says Ann-Marie Lurie. "The current improvements in the housing market are mostly driven by supply adjustments."

Easing new listings relative to sales is causing inventories to decline, helping push the market toward more balanced conditions. Province wide reductions in oversupply are primarily driven by Edmonton and Calgary. While these reductions are supporting more stability in prices this month, year-to-date average prices continue to ease, and have generally trended down throughout most of this year.



The Alberta Real Estate Association (AREA) is the not-for-profit professional association representing the interests of more than 10,500 REALTORS® and 10 local real estate Boards/Associations.

SOURCE Alberta Real Estate Association

For further information: Alberta Real Estate Association, Ida Shobeiri, Communications Officer, Phone: 403-209-3607, Email: ida.shobeiri@albertarealtor.ca

Related Links

https://www.albertarealtor.ca/

