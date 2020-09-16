Alberta® Premium Cask Strength named "World Whisky of the Year" by Jim Murray's Whisky Bible 2021

"It is such an honor to be named World Whisky of the Year by Jim Murray and we are thrilled for our Alberta Distillers team," said Albert Baladi, President & CEO, Beam Suntory. "To receive this prestigious honor is a testament to the team's dedication and passion for crafting a premium spirit of the highest quality and comes as at a time of Canadian whisky resurgence around the world."

After being tasted alongside more than 1,252 whiskies in this year's judging, Alberta Premium Cask Strength was noted by Jim Murray as, "a succulence to the oils, balanced perfectly by ulmo and manuka honeys ensure for the most chewable Canadian mouthful possibly ever….and yet this is constantly salivating, from the very first nanosecond…Truly world-class whisky from possibly the world's most underrated distillery. How can something be so immense yet equally delicate? For any whisky lover on the planet looking for huge but nearly perfectly balanced experience, then here you go. And with rye at its most rampantly beautiful, this is something to truly worship."

Alberta Premium was named "Canadian Whisky of the Year" in Jim Murray's 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 Whisky Bibles. This year, Alberta Premium Cask Strength received Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

"On behalf of the entire Alberta Distillers team, we are honored to have Alberta Premium Cask Strength named 'World Whisky of the Year,'" said George Teichroeb, General Manager, Alberta Distillers Limited. "We are incredibly proud of our Alberta Distillers team for creating such a unique and beautiful world-class whisky, and continually pushing the boundaries of what Canadian whisky can be."

This prestigious accolade from Whisky Bible is the latest in a wave of recent industry honors for spirits within Beam Suntory's broad portfolio of premium whiskies:

Hibiki 21: Gold Medal – Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition

Yamazaki 12: Gold Medal – Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition

Jim Beam Black: Gold Medal – International Spirits Challenge

Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series 2019 Limited Release (RC6): Double Gold Medal – San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Kilbeggan Single Grain: Gold Medal – International Spirits Challenge

Auchentoshan American Oak: Gold Medal – International Spirits Challenge

Canadian Club Classic 12 Year Old Whisky – Gold Medal – San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Jim Murray's Whisky Bible is the world's leading whisky guide, featuring thousands of detailed tasting notes. Published annually, each edition features reviews of the newest whisky releases and each year, only one whisky is selected to hold the prestigious title of "World Whisky of the Year."

Available in limited quantities, and just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, Alberta Premium Cask Strength is available in retailers across Canada in 750mL bottles (65.1% abv) at a suggested retail price of $64.95 with prices varying by market.

For more information on Alberta Premium Cask Strength and Alberta Distillers, visit www.albertadistillers.com.

About Alberta Distillers Ltd.

Calgary-based Alberta Distillers Ltd. is one of the few remaining 100 per cent Canadian rye whisky producers in North America. They have produced quality whisky for over 50 years. The Alberta Premium brand has a strong focus on heritage and western rural values and has won numerous prestigious awards for its excellent quality.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

For high-resolution images, please visit the link here.

SOURCE Beam Suntory Inc.

For further information: Sonya Franceschini, PRAXIS, 416.553.2556, [email protected]; Nichola Rochon, PRAXIS, 289.719.0320, [email protected]; Nicole Silva, PRAXIS, 289.719.0664, [email protected]