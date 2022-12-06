Alberta Pharmacists to Receive Additional Supply of Pediatric Acetaminophen

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - In the coming weeks, the province of Alberta will receive an additional 5 million bottles of pain and fever medication for children. Today's announcement can't have come soon enough for the many parents out there searching for pain and fever relief for their children. Across the province, Alberta community pharmacists have worked hard to help parents find acetaminophen and ibuprofen in child appropriate formulations, but the supply simply hasn't been there. Like many people, the pharmacy community was grateful to hear about the importation of over a million bottles by Health Canada, but unfortunately, the portion of that supply allocated to Alberta will likely not be enough to meet the current needs of our sick children, nor those children that may become sick or need pain medication in the coming months.

That is why today, on behalf of Alberta's pharmacists, the Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) would like to thank Premier Smith and Minister Copping for elevating the issue of pediatric acetaminophen and ibuprofen supply and making it a priority to secure an additional 5 Million bottles for our province.

It was only three weeks ago that Premier Smith and Minister Copping met with RxA to discuss the shortage, and it was at that time that RxA shared what Alberta's pharmacists have been able to do for patients using their advanced scope of practice. That scope has allowed Alberta pharmacists to use their expertise to work with patients and parents to try to source ingredients, prescribe alternative medications, and compound medication to meet the unique needs of sick children. For the past fifteen years, pharmacists in Alberta have had the ability to prescribe prescription medications, administer medications by injection, and order and interpret lab tests. Looking back, it was this change in scope in 2007 that enabled community pharmacists to become an additional access point for primary healthcare in the province, easing the burden on acute and emergency care throughout the pandemic and as we move beyond.

Today's community pharmacists are no longer just the person behind the counter counting pills and filling prescriptions. Your pharmacist is the person helping you break that fever for your child, meeting you where you're at for your healthcare needs, helping find a pain or fever solution, writing a prescription for an alternative medication treatment, or ensuring your vaccinations are up to date.

This pediatric medication announcement means Albertans will be able to access the medications necessary to help manage their child's pain or fever, and it will mean one less concern for Alberta community pharmacists to worry about for their patients. RxA thanks and recognizes the incredible work done by Alberta's 6000 pharmacists who show up for work each day to help care for Albertans across the province. There are many heroes in healthcare, and RxA is proud to acknowledge the many pharmacists out there working each and every day to improve the health and well-being of your patients. You are true healthcare heroes.

For over two decades, the Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) has been a champion for pharmacists in Alberta. We play an integral role in expanding pharmacists' practice, and we continue to advocate on their behalf towards excellence in patient care.

