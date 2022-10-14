Alberta Pharmacists Ready for Flu Season

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, Albertans will be able to get their annual flu shot from their local community pharmacist. This year the overall health impact from influenza may be greater than previous years, and pharmacists will be rolling up their sleeves and helping Albertans protect themselves and those around them through vaccination. This year's flu program will have two vaccines for pharmacist administration to the public. A standard dose quadrivalent vaccine for those individuals aged 5 through 64 and a high dose quadrivalent vaccine for seniors aged 65 and over.

Every year Alberta pharmacists help protect the public from infectious diseases like influenza through vaccination. Since 2009 pharmacists in Alberta have administered over 6 million flu shots for Albertans, quickly becoming the number one vaccinator for influenza in the province. Year over year, Albertans seeking to be vaccinated against influenza return to their community pharmacist to get their shot.

This influenza season, your pharmacist is ready and waiting to provide your vaccination, whether booked by appointment or simply by walking into the pharmacy. All over Alberta, community pharmacies are ready to offer flu shots, and you can find your local pharmacy to plan your vaccination visit. Individuals that want to book an appointment for a flu shot can do so starting on October 17 through the Alberta Vaccine Booking System or by contacting your local pharmacist directly through their community pharmacy website or by phone. However, in many pharmacies, an appointment is not necessary, and you can walk in and request a flu shot anytime after October 17. Alberta's pharmacists will also be able to co-administer a COVID-19 bivalent booster dose for anyone interested and eligible to receive it.

This flu season, talk to your pharmacist about how you can prevent influenza.

For over two decades, the Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) has been a champion for pharmacists in Alberta. We play an integral role in expanding pharmacists' practice, and we continue to advocate on their behalf towards excellence in patient care.

