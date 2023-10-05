Alberta Pharmacists Now Fully Supported for COVID-19 Vaccination This Fall

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, we are pleased to share that Alberta Health has committed to fully support the COVID-19 vaccination efforts of Alberta pharmacists this fall by pushing the planned fee change to January 1, 2024.

This means that Alberta's pharmacists will be fully supported to participate in this fall's COVID-19 and Influenza season, as previously understood, at a time when public demand for vaccinations is at its greatest and pharmacists can maximize vaccination efforts. Community pharmacists in Alberta are the number one healthcare provider for publicly funded vaccines like COVID-19 and Influenza.

The role that community pharmacists play in the delivery of public health vaccination has increased year over year since they began participating as public health vaccinators in 2009. Since then, the public has come to know and trust their community pharmacist as their go-to for easily accessible seasonal public health vaccination. Every year, pharmacists in Alberta deliver close to 1 Million Influenza vaccines, and since COVID-19 began in 2020, they have administered over 5.6 Million COVID-19 shots. This role includes providing offsite vaccinations to some of the most vulnerable Albertans, including those living in congregate care facilities and long-term care like seniors. These vaccination efforts are already well underway and will now be able to continue as planned.

Alberta's community pharmacists have the broadest scope of practice out of any province in Canada. In Alberta, your pharmacist can prescribe new prescription drug therapy for you, they can prescribe adjustments to your prescription medications to optimize your health when needed, and when you run out of medication and can't get in to see your doctor, or in cases where you don't have one, your pharmacist can re-prescribe your medication, so you don't run out. At a time when the demand for primary healthcare is at its greatest, Albertans are fortunate to be able to access their local community pharmacist, who can help meet many of their immediate healthcare needs.

Like other front-line healthcare providers, pharmacists are currently managing workforce shortages and burnout, which impacts their ability to plan and prepare for the onset of flu, COVID-19, RSV, and respiratory illness season. Maintaining stability of the public health program through established funding and process is an essential support for pharmacists to provide patient care.

RxA would like to thank Health Minister LaGrange for continuing to support the provision of public health vaccines by pharmacists in communities across the province where people live and work. Albertans can once more feel confident that they will be able to receive their COVID-19 and Influenza vaccinations by their community pharmacist when the program begins October 16, 2023.

For over two decades, the Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) has been a champion for pharmacists in Alberta. We play an integral role in expanding pharmacists' practice, and we continue to advocate on their behalf toward excellence in patient care.

