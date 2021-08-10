Alberta Pharmacists Help Protect the Environment through the ENVIRx Program

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - As we begin National Drug Drop-off month, we look back at the important role pharmacists have played during this pandemic. Alberta pharmacists have administered over 2.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, all while disposing of all syringes and needles through RxA's environmentally responsible ENVIRx program. A program that is brought to Albertans by pharmacists!

Through the ENVIRx program partnership, pharmacists promote safe and effective medication use while providing Albertans with an environmentally responsible way to return unused and expired medications, also referred to as "dead drugs," through their local community pharmacy. Last year, the ENVIRx program collected over 100 tonnes of dead drugs and used needles, keeping these substances out of landfills and our groundwater supplies towards a safer and healthier environment for all Albertans.

The goal of the National Drug Drop-off month each August is to remind Canadians to drop off their unused medications at their local pharmacy for environmentally safe disposal. It also highlights the problematic use of prescription drugs by teens and emphasizes the need for Canadians to clear their households of any unused and expired prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medicines by returning them to their pharmacy.

Bringing your old or unused medications to your pharmacy presents an opportunity to touch base with your pharmacist to discuss your healthcare needs. Your pharmacist is trained to take the time to talk with you, so you know how to live better with a condition, manage multiple medications and supplements, and manage your own health outcomes.

While we are all facing unique challenges during this pandemic, we don't want the risk of non-medical use of medications by our kids to be one of them. We encourage parents to be vigilant and keep all prescription medications safe, secure, and out of reach of children.

Over the years, more than 2500 tonnes of unused and expired medicines were recuperated by local pharmacies in Canada during the National Drug Drop-off campaigns.

Thank you to our supporters of the 2021 ENVIRx Program:

RxA Community Pharmacists

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC)

Health Product Stewardship Association (HPSA)

For two decades, the Alberta Pharmacists' Association (RxA) has been a champion for pharmacists in Alberta. We play an integral role in expanding pharmacists' practice, and we continue to advocate on their behalf towards excellence in patient care.

