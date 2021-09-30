Alberta One-Call Corporation is now Utility Safety Partners

"Earlier this year, Alberta One-Call Corporation unified services with the Alberta Common Ground Alliance and absorbed the Where's the Line campaign that has successfully delivered overhead powerline safety awareness to Albertans since 1996" said Mike Sullivan, President of Utility Safety Partners. "We believe that having all energy and utilities infrastructure owners in Alberta registered under a single locate contact point is the best approach for a safe Alberta. Together, we help Albertans stay safe around utilities. We are the foundation of the damage-prevention process."

For almost 40 years as Alberta One-Call, the organization has processed more than 20 million locate requests from Albertans to identify, locate and mark buried energy and utility infrastructure before excavation begins.

Under a single hub, Utility Safety Partners will provide one trusted utility safety resource for all above-ground and below-ground infrastructure locates in Alberta. Familiar Call and Click Before You Dig services will continue through 1-800-242-3447 and the UtilitySafety.ca website. Additionally, albertaonecall.com will continue to be accessible as Albertans become familiar with Utility Safety Partners.

"Awareness, education, and locates combine to prevent contact with overhead and underground lines - keeping people and infrastructure safe," said Sullivan. "When we succeed, we prevent injuries, save lives, save Alberta companies and taxpayers millions of dollars, prevent damage to the environment, promote the strength of Alberta's brand and prevent costly service outages that disrupt people's lives."

Utility Safety Partners, the new tradename for Alberta One-Call Corporation, is a private, not-for-profit corporation providing a communications service between people who intend to excavate in Alberta and its members.

Utility Safety Partners is the largest and longest-serving one-call service in Canada. With more than 850 registered member companies, Utility Safety Partners transmits close to two million notifications of excavations to those members each year.

