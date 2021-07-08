Alberta New Home Warranty Program Group appoints new President and CEO

CALGARY, AB, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Alberta New Home Warranty Program Group of Companies (ANHWP Group) is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Hamilton as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 5, 2021.

Scott is a strong and energetic leader who brings to the role a wealth of industry experience and a passion for ANHWP Group's continued development and growth.

"The ANHWP Board is excited to have Scott lead our Group into a new era of growth; working collaboratively with our policyholders, members and students to create and execute upon an ambitious vision for the future," said Stewart McAndrews, Chairman of the Board.

Most recently, Scott served as Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience for ANHWP Group. He also worked in the residential home construction business, overseeing marketing, market development, and the overall customer experience, including management of the service and warranty group.

Scott has held strategic development roles in a variety of marketing firms and served as a Board Member with the Aspen Family and Community Network Society. He holds a Communications degree from the University of Calgary, a Journalism Diploma from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, and an M.B.A. from the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary.

"It's an honour to assume leadership of the ANHWP Group. My goal is to build on our history and our strong strategic vision to drive us forward. This is a fantastic group capable of doing great things for our customers, students and for our industry and I look forward to making it happen." said Hamilton.

The Alberta New Home Warranty Program (ANHWP) is the leading provider of new home warranty, renovation warranty, and homebuilder insurance in Alberta, proudly serving homeowners and the very best of Alberta's homebuilders for over 45 years. As a pioneering innovator of new home warranty in Canada since its inception in 1974, the ANHWP Group is comprised of the independent, Member-based ANHWP, underwriter The New Home Warranty Insurance (Canada) Corporation (NHWICC), the Canadian Home Warranty Protection Program (CHWPP) which provides new home warranty protection in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, and the Professional Home Builders Institute, Canada's premium provider of education for the residential construction industry. Together these companies form an operating footprint that spans Canada coast-to-coast.

