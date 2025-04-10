Alberta Law Foundation Raises Alarm Over Bill 39, Citing Political Interference and Risk to Legal Services

EDMONTON, AB, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alberta Law Foundation is raising urgent concerns about Bill 39, which introduces sweeping changes to the province's legal system. Access to Justice advocates warn that the bill undermines the independence of Alberta's justice system and destabilizes support for vulnerable Albertans. Two government-appointed members of the Foundation's board have now resigned in protest of the proposed changes, citing concerns with political interference and the erosion of independence.

Introduced by the Alberta government earlier this spring, Bill 39 is now in second reading in the Legislature. The bill proposes to:

Require ministerial approval for all grants, funding commitments, or gifts over $250,000 , a threshold that applies to most of the Foundation's grants; and

, a threshold that applies to most of the Foundation's grants; and Reduce the government's own funding commitment to Legal Aid Alberta, relying instead on doubling the Foundation's statutory contribution to Legal Aid Alberta from 25% to 50% of its annual revenue.

Despite repeated assurances from government that these changes would not impact funding for community-based organizations, the Minister has already denied or reduced nearly $10 million in board-approved grant funding to 14 non-profit organizations across Alberta that provide critical legal services and supports. This includes legal clinics, Indigenous justice initiatives, and programs supporting vulnerable youth, survivors of violence, and rural and remote populations.

"This is not a budgeting adjustment, it's a structural change to how and whether community legal groups get funding from the Foundation, whose revenue comes from interest on lawyers trust accounts, not government revenue" said Paul G. Chiswell, Board Chair of the Alberta Law Foundation. "This bill inserts an additional level of political involvement and veto—with the associated uncertainty and red tape—into community granting decisions that have for over 50 years been made by an independent and non-partisan board of Albertans on the basis of professional standards and demonstrated community need."

One significant casualty of the legislation is the Foundation's pre-approved, $100 million commitment for the construction and endowment of a new Indigenous Law Institute based out of the University of Alberta, a landmark initiative in Indigenous legal education and research, which will no longer proceed.

"Bill 39 threatens the stability of Indigenous-led legal services across Alberta," said Drew Lafond, President of the Indigenous Bar Association. "By diverting community-based funding and introducing political oversight, the legislation puts culturally grounded, community-driven programs at risk. These services are essential for addressing systemic barriers and advancing justice for indigenous peoples. This bill poses a significant threat to this work and a setback to reconciliation."

The Alberta Law Foundation supports over 65 legal non-profits across the province. These organizations provide essential services that serve Albertans with no other access to legal support, including rural residents, newcomers, and survivors of domestic violence.

Legal leaders across Alberta are calling on the government to reconsider its approach. The Foundation has repeatedly attempted to reach out to the Minister to collaborate on a more sustainable, balanced solution, but the legislation is now advancing through the Legislature without consultation.

"This bill puts community legal services at risk at the exact moment when more Albertans need help," said Kathy Parsons, Executive Director of the Community Legal Clinic – Central Alberta, speaking also on behalf of the Edmonton Community Legal Centre. "When economic conditions worsen, we see increased demand for support in areas like family breakdown, domestic violence, and housing instability. These are the clients we serve every day, and this legislation makes it harder for us to meet that rising need."

The Foundation is grateful for support from a range of sector stakeholders, including members of the Official Opposition, and welcomes their continued advocacy on this critical issue. We invite other organizations and community voices to join in amplifying the call for independent, accessible, and community-driven justice in Alberta.

SOURCE Alberta Law Foundation

Media contact: Sara Winger, PhD (she/her), 403-910-0791, [email protected], albertalawfoundation.org/