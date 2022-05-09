ALBERTA LAUNCHES PROVINCE'S FIRST PROFESSION-INCLUSIVE ASSOCIATION FOR NURSES

The Alberta Association of Nurses launches as the province's first association for Alberta nurses from any nursing profession

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alberta Association of Nurses (AAN) is pleased to announce they have officially launched as a province-wide association, serving as the first profession-inclusive association for nurses in Alberta. Their mandate is to enhance, promote and advocate on behalf of all nursing professions.

The association comes at a time when Alberta nurses have faced significant challenges as they cared for Albertans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement of this new association marks an important milestone for all Alberta nurses to be able to access systems and services which will support them on their mission to continue to achieve professional excellence in the healthcare industry.

"For the past 15 months, a small group of LPNs, NPs, RNs, and RPNs have been voluntarily working together to build Alberta's first all-inclusive nursing association," says Alycia Lobay, AAN President. "Alongside our new Executive Director, Kathy Howe, we are bringing our vision to life during nurse's week 2022."

"Change is hard and with change comes gains and losses, but change also creates excitement and opportunity," says Barb Shellian of the College of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CRNA). "This change creates room for us to build a future worth wanting for the nursing profession, while expanding on the experience of the past – to support and advocate for the nursing profession and influence the health of Albertans."

The AAN's Executive Director, Kathy Howe, is thrilled to be spearheading the association. As a registered nurse with more than 20 years of progressive healthcare leadership with the former Calgary Health Region and Alberta Health Services (AHS), Kathy has a wealth of first-hand experience to draw from.

"Our mandate is one I feel incredibly passionate about," says Howe. "Providing a strong, unified voice for the nursing professions is something all Alberta nurses have long deserved. LPN, NP, RN, RPN, nursing student, or retired nurse – wherever you fit, you belong here."

Alberta nurses looking to become members of the AAN will gain access to a variety of benefits, including exclusive discounts on various products and services, access to workshops, webinars, and conferences, and other professional development opportunities. Additionally- and something both the executive director and president say they believe is critical to AAN's success- is a commitment to connecting their members to one another and building a vibrant and engaged community within the nursing profession.

The virtual launch of AAN was recorded and is available for viewing on the AAN website.

About The Alberta Association of Nurses

The Alberta Association of Nurses (AAN) is the first professional association for and by Alberta nurses. Formed in 2022, its mandate is to enhance, to promote and to advocate on behalf of the nursing professions. The AAN's goal is to connect members and to provide services, supports and resources to help members achieve professional excellence. To learn more about AAN you can visit our website at albertanursing.ca , or follow us on social media @alberta_nursing.

For further information: Media Contact: Jessica Smith, Worthington PR & Story, For The Alberta Association of Nurses, 403. 831. 4196, [email protected]; Anyone who is interested in learning more about AAN is invited to visit albertanursing.ca or email [email protected]