Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation Opens Office on Tsuut'ina Nation

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) has opened its new, permanent office on Tsuut'ina Nation land, near the Grey Eagle Resort. AIOC is a first-of-its-kind Crown corporation, which facilitates Indigenous investments across major sectors through its Indigenous loan guarantee program.

Chana Martineau, CEO of AIOC, said the move aligns with AIOC's mandate.

Hank Shade, Ward Sutherland, Chana Martineau, Stephen Buffalo and Jim Boucher participate in a ribbon cutting for the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation's new office on Tsuut'ina First Nation on Treaty 7. Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 (CNW Group/The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation)

"Opening our office on Tsuut'ina Nation, within Treaty 7 territory, is another important step in AIOC's journey to support Indigenous economic participation.

"From the outset, AIOC was set up to create real opportunities for First Nations and Métis groups, and the most meaningful way to do that is by being present on Indigenous lands," Martineau said.

Tsuut'ina Nation is a hub of business activity and innovation, connected to many Indigenous communities and partners across southern Alberta. The location also provides convenient access to the Calgary's downtown business community.

"Our decision to open an office here reflects our commitment to walk alongside Indigenous communities to build shared prosperity. By grounding our operations on Treaty 7 territory, we are living our values and strengthening our role as a partner in advancing Indigenous-led growth," added Martineau.

This is the second AIOC office to be located within First Nation territory. Earlier this year, AIOC opened a regional office for north and north-central Alberta on Enoch Cree Nation territory, bordering the city of Edmonton.

Background: Since its inception in 2019, AIOC has impacted 43 Indigenous Nations and Groups across 9 projects, with over $745 million in loan guarantees. AIOC supports Indigenous investments in medium to large scale projects in the sectors natural resources, transportation, telecommunications, agriculture, tourism, health care and technology

www.theaioc.com

SOURCE The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation

For interviews, or more information: Jessica Clark, Manager, Corporate Communications, 587-374-5007 or [email protected]