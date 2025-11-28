AIOC Named to Facilitate Indigenous Investment in Proposed Bitumen Pipeline

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) has been named as a key partner in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Canada-Alberta Pipeline. The MOU reflects the commitment of the Federal and Alberta governments to support the construction of a new bitumen pipeline.

It was announced that AIOC would facilitate loan guarantees to support Indigenous investment as a key cornerstone of this project. AIOC's experience and leadership in economic reconciliation has helped to advance Indigenous partnership and has shifted the expectation of equity ownership as the new standard.

The work AIOC has done to date has directly supported 43 Indigenous Nations and groups across nine deals – representing over $745 million in loan guarantees. It is a proven model that facilitates access to capital and supports capacity building. This made-in-Alberta program has been the model for the federal Indigenous loan guarantee program and other provincial initiatives across the country.

According to Chana Martineau, CEO of AIOC, this Memorandum of Understanding between Canada and Alberta represents a strengthened alignment toward advancing Indigenous economic participation.

"AIOC remains committed to supporting Indigenous Nations and groups as they pursue ownership on their own terms and shape a future built on collaboration and shared prosperity."

