Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation Opens Office on Enoch Cree Nation

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC), a first-of-its-kind Crown corporation dedicated to facilitating Indigenous investments across major sectors, is pleased to announce that our operations are now proudly based on reserve with the opening of our location on Enoch Cree Nation in Treaty 6 Territory.

Chana Martineau, CEO of AIOC, made the following comments:

(Left to right) Shane Peacock, councilor Enoch Cree Nation, Kyle Peacock, councilor Enoch Cree Nation, Andrew Boitchenko, MLA, Government of Alberta, Minister Rick Wilson, Government of Alberta, Stephen Buffalo, AIOC Board Chair, Chana Martineau, AIOC CEO (CNW Group/The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation)

"Opening our office on Enoch Cree Nation is a natural step in our evolution as an organization. AIOC was created to further economic participation by First Nations and Métis groups, and the best place to do that is on Indigenous territory. Our growth is a testament to the opportunities for Indigenous participation in the economy.

Enoch Cree Nation is located at the heart of Indigenous business in Alberta, central for many Nations, Metis Settlements and groups, and our partners. This is more than just a new office—it's a commitment to shared prosperity through Indigenous economic partnerships. By embedding our operations within Indigenous lands, we reinforce our dedication to supporting Indigenous growth."

Background: Since its inception in 2019, AIOC has impacted 43 Indigenous Nations and Groups across 8 projects, with over $725 million in loan guarantees in sectors such as natural resources, transportation, telecommunications, agriculture, and tourism.

www.theaioc.com

SOURCE The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation

For interviews or more information: Jessica Clark, Manager, Corporate Communications, 587-374-5007 or [email protected]