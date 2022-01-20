Alberta firm joins the Baker Tilly Canada network

Baker Tilly RSG, formerly Ross & Sylvestre LLP, has nearly 40 years of experience providing communities across Alberta with expert accounting and tax services. The firm also offers specialized advisory services, helping clients with corporate reorganizations, the purchase or sale of a business, succession planning, business development and corporate financing.

As well as its Edmonton office, Baker Tilly RSG is the leading public accounting firm in the Bonnyville and Cold Lake regions and serves a diverse array of clients, including, but not limited to those in the oil and gas, transportation, retail and professional services industries.

"Our firm was ready for a new chapter, to grow value for both our clients and our team," says Brian Ross, managing partner. "Baker Tilly has everything we were looking for: the freedom to remain completely independent both logistically and financially, while becoming part of a deeply connected and complementary network of professional firms."

"It's a pleasure to welcome Baker Tilly RSG to our network, thus continuing to expand Baker Tilly's reach and influence in Western Canada," says Baker Tilly Canada chair, Scott Dupuis. "The professionals at RSG not only share our entrepreneurial values and spirit, they bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the network."

