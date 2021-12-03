Alberta farmers ensure Albertans plates aren't left empty

Like all Albertans, we greatly care about the health and wellbeing of our families, friends, and communities. In a year that continues to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are so grateful we are able to play a small role in supporting those in need."

- Jason Born, Chair of the Alberta Chicken Producers Board of Directors

''Food Banks Alberta is grateful for the ongoing support and partnership from the Alberta Chicken Producers. This generous donation will allow us to purchase chicken, a much needed protein, to share with our network of 109 member food banks and their clients. Food banks in Alberta have seen a 29.6% increase in demand since 2019, and this donation will have a great impact on the communities they serve.''

- Doug Tweddle, Food Banks Alberta Board Chair

The donation of chicken was made as part of the Alberta Chicken Producers' Good Neighbours Program. This financial contribution builds on Alberta Chicken Producers' donation of $30,000 provided in December of 2020 to support Food Banks Alberta in assisting families in need during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020, the program has provided approximately 6390 meals of fresh, nutritious, locally-grown chicken to food banks across the province.

