ALBERTA COMMUNITIES BENEFIT FROM ATCO'S ENERGY TRANSITION GRANTS

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 20, 2023

Today, ATCO announced the recipients of our 2023 Clean Energy Community Fund, a new grant making program that supports organizations on their energy transition journey. Twelve Alberta schools, community groups and municipalities will receive funding to help them achieve their energy and sustainability goals, with projects that include energy audits, community charging stations, solar panel installations and LED light conversions.

"ATCO's financial support allows our students to turn their ideas and learning into meaningful action," said Jessica Puurunen, who is the Science Team Leader at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Academy in Canmore. "The research and calculations that went into our school's energy audit was an excellent project; however, we now have the real dollars to invest into actioning those recommendations. Students will see their theoretical work turn into real, tangible impacts on our school's energy efficiency."

ATCO believes a sustainable future involves increasing energy efficiency and requires the adoption of innovative solutions to better serve our communities.

"For ATCO, sustainability is more than an aspiration; it is interwoven with our strategy, our day-to-day operations, the products and services we provide, and part of our community investment endeavors," said Melanie Bayley, President, ATCO Electric. "We are proud to be at the forefront of the energy transition, and in a position to provide financial support to organizations and municipalities who are looking at ways to decarbonize and lower GHG emissions."

The 2023 ATCO Clean Energy Community Fund will fund the following projects:

Organization Community Project Col. Moore Branch No. 26 Banff, Royal Canadian Legion Banff Energy audit MD of Smoky River No. 130 Smoky River Level 2 & Level 3 EV community charging station Midlandvale Community Hall Drumheller Solar panels to power Skate Shack at the new outdoor accessible skating rink New Myrnam School Myrnam Solar panel installation at CTEC facility Our Lady of the Snows Canmore School recommissioning initiatives SAIT Calgary Program on sustainable technology & research with Indigenous communities Stepping Stones Crisis Society Cold Lake Net zero goals to reduce carbon emissions to their new facility Town of Castor Castor Appliance upgrades to East Central Ambulance Association Town of Diamond Valley Diamond Valley Solar system on top of roof at Scott Seaman Sports Rink Town of Smoky Lake Smoky Lake Energy upgrades for the town office Town of Trochu Trochu LED light conversion for community arena Village of Linden Linden LED light conversion for two facilities

ATCO's Clean Energy Community Fund

Launched in June 2023, the Clean Energy Community Fund awards grants to municipalities, non-profits and schools across Alberta, to a maximum of $15,000 each. To be eligible, applicants must reside or operate within an ATCO Gas or ATCO Electric service area in Alberta. Applications for the Clean Energy Community Fund will re-open Spring 2024.

