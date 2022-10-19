Alberta CleanTech Company CleanO2 Creates World's First Carbon Capture Soap

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - CleanO2 's revolutionary line of soap products doesn't just clean people, it cleans our climate of carbon dioxide too. Behind this climate-cleansing power is a new type of technology, the CarbinX small-scale carbon capture device, that captures the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide from building heating systems and transforms it into pure, non-toxic pearl ash. This key ingredient gives each bar of CleanO2 soap a uniquely smooth and silky lather. Each CarbinX device currently reduces the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by 6 to 8 tonnes annually, the equivalent of 300 trees.

The Eco Aloe Body Bar is one of seven body bars produced by CleanO2. It is an unscented bar that provides a creamy moisturizing experience made with captured carbon, shea butter, aloe and coconut milk. (CNW Group/CleanO2 Carbon Capture Technologies)

"CleanO2 is a company that's sole purpose is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the heating industry. We're capturing carbon, and we're converting it into consumer goods." —Jaeson Cardiff, CEO

CleanO2 is committed to making honest-to-goodness soap using the least energy-intensive process. Known as cold processing, it's the same method artisan soap makers have been using for millennia. Also, every bar of soap is 100% vegan, biodegradable, never tested on animals as well as free of palm oil, phthalates, paraben, sulphates and artificial colours.

CleanO2 uses natural and upcycled ingredients to achieve wonderful scent combinations and colours, making for the best natural and sustainable soap bar. Available for sale online and in select retailers like Safeway, Sobeys, and Canadian Tire, customers can choose to bring home any or all of the following soaps: Enviro Mint , Eco Aloe , Montane Meadow , Activated Charcoal , Earthly Almond , Renewable Rose , Sustainable Spice , and Restoration Scrub .

CleanO2 has already won numerous awards for their soap including:

Made in Alberta Awards 2022 – Beauty (Winner)

2022 Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Awards – Most Significant 'Feel Good' Beauty Formula–Indie (Winner)

Best CO2 Utilisation 2022 Innovation Award (Winner)

They expect to launch further products later this year including haircare products, shaving bars, a stain remover and a line of cleaning detergents. For now, customers in Canada and the US can purchase all of CleanO2's body bars from www.cleano2.ca .

SOURCE CleanO2 Carbon Capture Technologies

For further information: Thomas Goetz, [email protected], (403) 971-5017