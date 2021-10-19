Alberta Cancer Foundation Draws Winners for Cash and Cars Lottery

"We're so grateful to all Albertans who supported the Cash and Cars lottery this year," said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO, Alberta Cancer Foundation. "Every ticket purchased ensures Albertans facing cancer receive the best possible care and treatment close to home, no matter where in this province they live. With such great prizes up for grab, it's a win-win for everyone."

With a total of 149,678 tickets sold, this year's lucky winners included:

Lorraine Johannson of Calgary , who took home Grand Prize Package #1 valued at more than $1.3 million , with ticket number CNCD403711004. The prize includes a house in Calgary built by Truman that features 3,040 square feet of fully furnished living space, including four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and $10,000 cash.

The Cash and Cars Lottery enables the Alberta Cancer Foundation to help fund such programs as Patient Financial Assistance, which aids Albertans who face financial uncertainty while undergoing treatment covering costs for food, transportation, and childcare. The need for this program continues to grow each year. In 2020, over 1,000 qualified patients accessed PFAP nearly 6,000 times at a cost of 1.3 million dollars. The Cash and Cars Lottery makes life better for Albertans and their families facing cancer.

Other major lottery winners are:

Jim Braun of Okotoks with ticket CNCD403203002, winner of the 2021 RAM 1500 BIG HORN 4X4 or 2022 ACURA MDX ASPEC or $55,000 cash

This year's early bird prize was a fully furnished two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at Gateway in West District in Calgary or $275,000 cash, drawn on September 24, 2021. The lucky ticket number 400740002 was held by Alan Cunningham of Bentley, AB – with Alan choosing to take the $275,000 cash.

Names of all prize winners will be posted on cashandcarslottery.ca by Thursday, October 21, 2021. The 30 Win Daily winners will be posted on cashandcarslottery.ca every day during the month of November 2021.

About Alberta Cancer Foundation

The Alberta Cancer Foundation is the official fundraising partner for the 17 Alberta Health Services cancer centres across the province, including the Cross Cancer Institute and the Tom Baker Cancer Centre. From the Lethbridge skyline to the canola fields in Barrhead, the ACF directly supports Albertans facing cancer from diagnosis to survivorship, no matter the type of cancer they are facing – actively managing results-oriented investments in cancer research, prevention, early detection and screening initiatives, and enhanced care programs.

