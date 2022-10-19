Alberta Cancer Foundation Draws Winners for Cash and Cars Lottery

Over 1,900 dream prizes worth $3.6M won in support of cancer patients

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alberta Cancer Foundation has announced this year's winners of the Cash and Cars Lottery prizes, which include over 1,900 prizes valued at over $3.6 million. In support of the 17 cancer centres across Alberta, proceeds from the annual fundraiser will aid cancer patients and their families from time of diagnosis through to survivorship, by contributing to investments in cancer research, detection, and enhanced care programs.

"We have had such incredible support from Albertans for the Cash and Cars lottery this year," said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO, Alberta Cancer Foundation. "It is so thrilling to announce and congratulate our winners knowing that each ticket purchased contributes to ensuring Albertans facing cancer have access to the best possible care and treatment, no matter where in the province they live."

This year's lucky winners included:

Laurie Mroczek of Grovedale, who took home Grand Prize Package #1 valued at more than $1.3 million , with ticket number CNCD403119009. The prize includes an elegant, modern west coast-inspired home in Calgary built by Truman homes that features 3,202 square feet of fully furnished living space, including three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and $20,000 cash.

The Cash and Cars Lottery enables the Alberta Cancer Foundation to help fund such programs as Patient Financial Assistance, which aids Albertans who face financial uncertainty while undergoing treatment covering costs for food, transportation, and childcare. The need for this program continues to grow each year.

But for many Albertans in 2022, the Alberta Cancer Foundation's Patient Financial Assistance Program that offered comfort. The program was accessed by thousands of families last year. For these patients, cancer was a financial burden. Extended time away from work meant less money for basic needs. This put them and their families in an impossible position: Having to choose between subsisting or receiving treatment.

Other major lottery winners are:

Don Harford of Edmonton with ticket CNCD401132004, winner of the 2022 BMW M235I XDRIVE or 2022 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN CREW CAB 4X4 or $50,000 cash

This year's Early Bird Prize Package was a fully furnished condo in Calgary, valued at $418,000 or $350,000 cash, drawn on September 29, 2022. The lucky ticket number CNCD401070011 was held by Darin Schmaltz of Redcliff.

Names of all prize winners are posted on cashandcarslottery.ca. The 30 Win Daily Lottery winners will be posted on cashandcarslottery.ca every day during the month of November 2022.

About the Alberta Cancer Foundation

The Alberta Cancer Foundation is the fundraising partner for the 17 Alberta Health Services cancer centres, including the Cross Cancer Institute, Tom Baker Cancer Centre and the new Calgary Cancer Centre (alongside University of Calgary). From the Canmore mountains to the canola fields in Lloydminster, the Alberta Cancer Foundation supports leading-edge treatment, care and research that is creating more moments for Albertans facing cancer right here in our own backyard.

To learn more about the Alberta Cancer Foundation, please visit www.albertacancer.ca

To learn more about the Cash and Cars Lottery, please visit cashandcarslottery.ca

Lottery Licence #596287 50/50 Licence #596288 Win Daily Licence #596290

