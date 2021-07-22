Alberta Cancer Foundation Announces Cash and Cars Lottery Prizes

Rooted in the commitment of creating more moments and to providing Albertans with the chance to come together and give hope and support to patients and families facing cancer, the Cash and Cars Lottery and the Alberta Cancer Foundation has created a lasting impact to thousands of individuals for over two decades, like breast cancer survivor Jamila Moloo. "The staff at the Cross were there from beginning to end. I was frequently on the phone with my oncologist or nurses from the triage line, and they shared information, advice and support," said Jamila. "They helped me trust the journey and the process. I decided I would do what I could do and leave the rest up to their healing hands."

With tickets starting at just $75 each, two for $125, six for $275 or 18 for $450, a total of 176,918 tickets will be sold, including an array of phenomenal prizes such as:

Grand Prize Package #1 is valued at more than $1.3 million and includes a house in Calgary built by Truman that features 3,040 square feet of fully furnished living space, including four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and $10,000 cash.





Other prizes include four fantastic vehicles, vacations, home renovations, electronics, jewellery, luggage, recreational prizes, and cash.

"The Cash & Cars Lottery is one of the most supported lotteries in Alberta – which means for every Cash and Cars Lottery ticket purchased, an Albertan facing cancer is helped," said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO, Alberta Cancer Foundation. "That is a testament to not only the number of Albertans who want to make a difference in the lives of individuals facing cancer, but to the unwavering support for the 17 cancer centres across the province and three Treaty Territories six, seven and eight."

For individuals looking to participate, tickets can be purchased by phone toll-free at 1.877.783.7403, online at cashandcarslottery.ca or by mail at Cash and Cars Lottery, PO Box 340 Station M Calgary, AB, T2P 2H9. All draws will be conducted using an RNG (Random Number Generator) system. Ticket buyers are eligible for all draws provided they have purchased their tickets by the applicable cut-off dates. Final ticket sales deadline is midnight, September 30, 2021. Final draws will be held October 19, 2021.

The Alberta Cancer Foundation is the official fundraising partner for the 17 Alberta Health Services cancer centres across the province, including the Cross Cancer Institute and the Tom Baker Cancer Centre. From the Lethbridge skyline to the canola fields in Barrhead, the Alberta Cancer Foundation directly supports Albertans facing cancer from diagnosis to survivorship, no matter the type of cancer they are facing – actively fundraising for cancer research, prevention, early detection and screening initiatives, and enhanced care programs.

To learn more about the Alberta Cancer Foundation, please visit www.albertacancer.ca

To learn more about the Cash and Cars Lottery, please visit cashandcarslottery.ca

